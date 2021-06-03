FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nyko’s new DualSense Charge Arc for PS5 hits all-time low at $19 (Nearly 25% off)

-
AmazonApps GamesNyko
24% off $19

Just recently unveiled back in April, we are now tracking the first notable price drop on the new Nyko Charge Arc for PlayStation 5. Over on Amazon you can score it for $19.11 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s 24% off the regular $25 price tag, about $11 below the price of the official Sony DualSense charger, and the best price we have tracked. It features a “forward-looking,” industrial design to match the white and black colorway of your PS5 and DualSense controllers (still on sale for $60 right here). LED charging indicators, one-handed use, and the ability to “into any wall outlet or USB port for rapid recharging” round out the feature set here. And you can get even more details in our launch coverage. Ratings are light on this newly released charging dock, but Nyko makes loads of highly-rated gaming accessories for just about all platforms. More details below. 

There really aren’t very many options for dual PS5 charging stands at this point outside of no-name chargers and those that are more expensive than today’s lead deal. This FunLab model comes in at $16 Prime shipped while this Kootek ships for less than $10. They will save you some cash, but we don’t have direct experience here so it’s hard to recommend those over the trusted Nyko option above. 

As we mentioned above, DualSense controllers (and the PS5 cam) are still on sale from $50 right here. Just be sure to dive into the ongoing Days of Play game deals and the PS Now/PS Plus offers at Amazon as well. 

Here’s your June PS Plus freebies, the recent Horizon Forbidden West gameplay reveal, and our hands-on review of PlayStation 5, in case you missed it.

More on the Nyko Charge Arc for PlayStation 5:

  • Unique design allows for easy, one handed use
  • Quick charge, plugs into any wall outlet or USB port for rapid recharging
  • LED lights clearly indicate when charging is complete
  • Forward looking industrial design evokes PlayStation 5 style

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Nyko

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Pick up 5 award-winning Mac Apps including Parallels Pr...
Pick up a new UHDTV from $700: VIZIO 85-inch 120Hz 4K, ...
Anker’s PowerPort 5-in-1 USB-C hub + charger pack...
Snag two highly-rated 25-foot 3-outlet extension cords ...
Bring Playmobil’s vintage Volkswagen T1 Bus to yo...
Sit your MacBook on this Nulaxy laptop stand at a new A...
Get some fresh air while cruising on a Hover-1 Helix El...
OtterBox + PopSocket iPhone 12 series cases now 43% off...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $70

Score a Sony DualSense PS5 controller down at $60 shipped today (Reg. $70), more

$60 Learn More
Reg. $60

Lock-in a year of PlayStation Plus at $40 + free digital delivery (Reg. $60)

$40 Learn More

Sony just unveiled two new DualSense controller colors: Midnight Black and Cosmic Red

Learn More
Save now

Pick up 5 award-winning Mac Apps including Parallels Pro for just $35 (Reg. $876)

$35 Learn More
Save now

Pick up a new UHDTV from $700: VIZIO 85-inch 120Hz 4K, Samsung 55-inch 8K, more

From $700 Learn More
Reg. $76

Anker’s PowerPort 5-in-1 USB-C hub + charger packs 30W power passthrough at $36 (Save $40)

$36 Learn More

Eddie Bauer is taking an extra 60% off markdowns for every season, starting at just $3

Learn More
45% off

Snag two highly-rated 25-foot 3-outlet extension cords at just $5.50 each (New low, Save 45%)

$5.50 each Learn More