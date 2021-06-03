Nyko’s new DualSense Charge Arc for PS5 hits all-time low at $19 (Nearly 25% off)

Just recently unveiled back in April, we are now tracking the first notable price drop on the new Nyko Charge Arc for PlayStation 5. Over on Amazon you can score it for $19.11 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s 24% off the regular $25 price tag, about $11 below the price of the official Sony DualSense charger, and the best price we have tracked. It features a “forward-looking,” industrial design to match the white and black colorway of your PS5 and DualSense controllers (still on sale for $60 right here). LED charging indicators, one-handed use, and the ability to “into any wall outlet or USB port for rapid recharging” round out the feature set here. And you can get even more details in our launch coverage. Ratings are light on this newly released charging dock, but Nyko makes loads of highly-rated gaming accessories for just about all platforms. More details below.

There really aren’t very many options for dual PS5 charging stands at this point outside of no-name chargers and those that are more expensive than today’s lead deal. This FunLab model comes in at $16 Prime shipped while this Kootek ships for less than $10. They will save you some cash, but we don’t have direct experience here so it’s hard to recommend those over the trusted Nyko option above.

As we mentioned above, DualSense controllers (and the PS5 cam) are still on sale from $50 right here. Just be sure to dive into the ongoing Days of Play game deals and the PS Now/PS Plus offers at Amazon as well.

Here’s your June PS Plus freebies, the recent Horizon Forbidden West gameplay reveal, and our hands-on review of PlayStation 5, in case you missed it.

More on the Nyko Charge Arc for PlayStation 5:

Unique design allows for easy, one handed use

Quick charge, plugs into any wall outlet or USB port for rapid recharging

LED lights clearly indicate when charging is complete

Forward looking industrial design evokes PlayStation 5 style

