After seeing the Epic Game Store offer Among Us at no-cost (you have until tomorrow to claim it), Amazon Prime Gaming is now offering Battlefield 4 for FREE. On the heels of this morning’s Prime Day 2021 announcement, all Prime members can now score a copy of Battlefield 4 for PC Origin completely FREE of charge. Simply login to your Prime account and head over to this landing page to claim your freebie. But be sure to head below for even more details.

Battlefield 4 for FREE

So far we have seen discounted Fire TV Editions, an early Prime Day Audible deal, up to 30% off a selection of household essential deals, and FREE $10 credits with gift card purchases, but you can now add Battlefield 4 for FREE on PC to the list.

Amazon Prime members “have the ability to claim one game code for Battlefield 4 Standard edition until June 21, 2021” and the code will be eligible to claim on Origin until July 21, 2021. More details below on how to score Battlefield 4 for FREE.

If you don’t have a Prime account (you can use these discounted gift cards to get one ahead of Prime Day), simply click the “Try Prime” button on this landing page “to sign up for a free, 30-day Prime trial” and claim your FREE copy of Battlefield 4.

More details on Battlefield 4:

Only in Battlefield can you change the landscape in real time with interactive environments that react to your every move

Only in Battlefield will you find the awe inspiring power of the next generation Frostbite 3 engine, whose unrivaled audio and visual fidelity make your game more dramatic, more believable, and more human

Only in Battlefield can you experience an unmatched level of all out war that grants you the freedom to play to your strengths and carve your own path to victory

Only in Battlefield do you have the power to dominate land, air and sea with all new, intense water based vehicle combat

