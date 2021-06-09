FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon Hasbro board game sale from $4: Monopoly PAC-MAN, Scrabble, Yahtzee, more

69% off $4+

Amazon is now offering up to 69% off a wide range of Hasbro board games and toys. One standout here, among the many, is the Monopoly Arcade PAC-MAN Game for $16.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $30 and currently listed at $23 via Walmart, today’s deal is within about $1.50 of the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. This is the same Monopoly you know and love but with some classic gaming twists and a working PAC-MAN-style mini arcade machine. There are Ghost tokens and dice as well as power pellets and more to shake up the usual formula. You can learn more on the 4+ star rated Monopoly board in our launch coverage and be sure to head below for loads more board game deals. 

More Amazon board game deals:

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Amazon Hasbro sale for about two full pages of additional deals on pre-schooler toys, adult board games, and more

Here are all of today’s best video game deals, but if you’re looking for something a little bit more hands-on, head over to our LEGO hub. We got our first look at the 2,000-piece retro Typewriter with working mechanism this morning and recently reviewed the epic new Daily Bugle kit, but you’ll also find a series of discounted building kits right here starting from $16

More on the Monopoly Arcade PAC-MAN Game:

  • MONOPOLY GAME WITH PAC-MAN THEME: Did you play the classic Pac-Man arcade game back in the 80s? Relive favorite moments with this Pac-Man themed Monopoly Arcade board game
  • ARCADE IS BANKING UNIT: In the Monopoly Arcade Pac-Man game players play for points instead of money. Earn points by buying Levels and playing mini games of Pac-Man on the banking and arcade unit
  • THE GHOST: Players move around the board as Pac-Man, and also move the Ghost token on their turn. The Ghost Die determines how far the Ghost token moves

