Today's best game deals: Persona 5 Royal $30, Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury $50, more

-
AmazonApps Games
Reg. $50+ $30

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Persona 5 Royal for $29.99 shipped. Also matched at GameStop. Regularly around $53 at Amazon over the last 3 months or so, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. This one brings over 100-hours of gameplay as players “don the mask of Joker and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts.” Alongside the new grappling hook mechanic, this one takes players from a new semester at Shujin Academy to full-on RPG-style battles in the metaverse with “new characters, confidants, story depth, new locations to explore.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Far Cry New Dawn, Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal, Watch Dogs Legion, PSN Double Discounts Sale, Spelunky 2, Resident Evil Village, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, and much more.

