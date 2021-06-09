Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Royal $30, Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Persona 5 Royal for $29.99 shipped. Also matched at GameStop. Regularly around $53 at Amazon over the last 3 months or so, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. This one brings over 100-hours of gameplay as players “don the mask of Joker and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts.” Alongside the new grappling hook mechanic, this one takes players from a new semester at Shujin Academy to full-on RPG-style battles in the metaverse with “new characters, confidants, story depth, new locations to explore.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Far Cry New Dawn, Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal, Watch Dogs Legion, PSN Double Discounts Sale, Spelunky 2, Resident Evil Village, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- E3 2021 schedule and show start times
- Days of Play PlayStation Now sale: 1-year $45 (Reg. $60)
- June’s PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation 2021 Days of Play now live!
- DualSense PS5 controller $60 (Reg. $70)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection $35.50 (Reg. $55)
- Far Cry New Dawn PSN $25 (Reg. $40)
- Far Cry 5 PSN $34.50 (Reg. $60)
- Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal PSN $30 (Reg. $50)
- Far Cry 3 Classic PSN $3 (Reg. $30)
- PSN Double Discounts Sale: Extra 33% off with PS Plus
- Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD $40 (Reg. $50)
- Disco Elysium The Final Cut PSN $28 (Reg. $40)
- Stranger Things 3: The Game PSN $5 (Reg. $10)
- F1 2020 PSN $15 (Reg. up to $60)
- OlliOlli Xbox $1 (Reg. $10)
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition Xbox $10.50 (Reg. $21.50)
- Resident Evil Village $50 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs Legion $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $18 (Reg. $22+)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $12 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead PSN $15 (Reg. $20)
- Spelunky 2 PSN $12 (Reg. $20)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $50)
- The Nioh Collection PS5 $60 (Reg. $70)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $10 (Reg. $20)
- This War of Mine: Complete Switch $4 (Reg. $40)
- Moonlighter $7.50 (Reg. $25)
- MONOPOLY Switch $10 (Reg. $40)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy PS4 and Xbox for $20 (Reg. $50)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War w/ Live Gold $36 (Reg. $60)
- Madden NFL 21 Xbox $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Crysis Remastered Switch $15 (Reg. $30)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap on Nintendo Switch $55 (Reg. $60)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $50 (Reg. $60)
- Days of Play sale now live at Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, and more…
Pre-orders:
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
