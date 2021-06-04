FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LEGO’s 3,000-piece Ideas Tree House sees rare discount down to low of $170, more from $16

-
WalmartLEGOToys & Hobbies
Save now From $16

Walmart currently offers the LEGO Ideas Tree House set for $169.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer amounts to one of the very first discounts we’ve seen, matches the all-time low, and saves you $30. Stacking up to 3,036 pieces and standing over 14 inches tall, the LEGO Ideas Tree House is one of the largest fan-inspired creations to date and assembles a detail-packed build. Complete with a furnished interior, there’s also interchangeable leaves to mix up the look of the tree house for spring or fall. The LEGO Group also includes four minifigures as well as loads of accessories to complement the brick-built tree house itself. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Other notable LEGO deals:

And then when it comes to the latest and greatest for your collection, be sure to check out all five of the upcoming LEGO Star Wars kits that we got a first look at yesterday. Delivering quite a few new creations from the Mandalorian, fans will soon be able to assemble brick-built versions of everything from Moff Gideon’s Light Cruiser to the latest version of the Slave 1. Get all of the details in our coverage right here.

LEGO Ideas Tree House features:

Build, display and play with this intricately detailed, 3036-piece LEGO® Ideas 21318 Tree House toy playset. A complex build for experienced LEGO builders that all the family will love to play with, it features a landscape base, tree that can be built into different shapes, and 3 LEGO tree house cabins, a main bedroom, bathroom and kid’s room. The tree has interchangeable sets of green (summer) leaves and yellow and brown (fall) leaf elements, these and various plant elements on the base are all made from sustainable-plant-based polyethylene plastic and the treetop and cabin roofs are removable to allow easy access.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more

LEGO

The hottest LEGO deals on Star Wars, Architecture, City, and more alongside coverage of the latest creations, in-depth reviews, and fan-made creation showcases.

Toys & Hobbies

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

This stainless steel Mainstays 50-liter Motion Sensor T...
Disney’s massive Twice Upon a Year Sale from $4: ...
Bring Playmobil’s vintage Volkswagen T1 Bus to yo...
Walmart’s upcoming Deals for Days sale takes on A...
Here’s our first look at five all-new LEGO Star W...
LEGO debuts new Sakaarian Iron Man as the very first Ma...
Highly-rated made in the US kids’ Green Toys now ...
It’s only June, but here’s our first look a...
Show More Comments

Related

2021 low

LEGO’s 7,500-piece UCS Millennium Falcon sees rare discount to lowest price in years, more

$50 off Learn More
Star Wars savings

Celebrate May the 4th with the best deals on Star Wars collectibles, games, more

Shop now Learn More
25% off

Bring HomeKit support to the backyard, meross dual smart outlet now $20 (Nearly 25% off)

$20 Learn More
Shop now

Anker’s best-selling 20W USB-C charger drops to $13 in iPhone and Android essentials sale

From $13 Learn More
50% off

Amazon offers women’s apparel for summer from $11 Prime shipped, today only

From $11 Learn More
Reg. $480+

Panasonic HomeChef 4-in-1 Microwave with Air Fryer now up to $100 off for today only

$430 Learn More
62% off

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 120W GaN II Charging Station $80 (New low), more

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Very Hungry Caterpillar AR, Orderly, Chess Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More