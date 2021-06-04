LEGO’s 3,000-piece Ideas Tree House sees rare discount down to low of $170, more from $16

Walmart currently offers the LEGO Ideas Tree House set for $169.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer amounts to one of the very first discounts we’ve seen, matches the all-time low, and saves you $30. Stacking up to 3,036 pieces and standing over 14 inches tall, the LEGO Ideas Tree House is one of the largest fan-inspired creations to date and assembles a detail-packed build. Complete with a furnished interior, there’s also interchangeable leaves to mix up the look of the tree house for spring or fall. The LEGO Group also includes four minifigures as well as loads of accessories to complement the brick-built tree house itself. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Other notable LEGO deals:

And then when it comes to the latest and greatest for your collection, be sure to check out all five of the upcoming LEGO Star Wars kits that we got a first look at yesterday. Delivering quite a few new creations from the Mandalorian, fans will soon be able to assemble brick-built versions of everything from Moff Gideon’s Light Cruiser to the latest version of the Slave 1. Get all of the details in our coverage right here.

LEGO Ideas Tree House features:

Build, display and play with this intricately detailed, 3036-piece LEGO® Ideas 21318 Tree House toy playset. A complex build for experienced LEGO builders that all the family will love to play with, it features a landscape base, tree that can be built into different shapes, and 3 LEGO tree house cabins, a main bedroom, bathroom and kid’s room. The tree has interchangeable sets of green (summer) leaves and yellow and brown (fall) leaf elements, these and various plant elements on the base are all made from sustainable-plant-based polyethylene plastic and the treetop and cabin roofs are removable to allow easy access.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!