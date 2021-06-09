OnePlus 8T drops to a new all-time low at $549 for today only (Save $200)

Today only, OnePlus offers its unlocked 8T 256GB Android Smartphone for $549 shipped. Down from the usual $749 price tag you’d normally pay, today’s offer amounts to a full $200 in savings, is $20 under our previous Memorial Day mention, and marks a new all-time low. OnePlus 8T may not be able to match the Hasselblad-equipped 9 series handsets in the photo-taking department, but it still delivers some notable specs at a much more affordable price tag. All of those flagship features are headlined by a 6.55-inch 120Hz display that’s backed by a Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G connectivity. On top of Warp Charge technology that nets you a “full day’s power” in just 15 minutes, there’s 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. Plus around back, you’ll find 48MP quad-camera array to complete the package. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 180 customers and we found it to be the “best OnePlus smartphone to date” at the time in our hands-on review. More details below.

Those looking for a more affordable way to get in the Android game will find the OnePlus Nord N10 to be a notable alternative at $300. Delivering a 6.5-inch 90Hz display, this smartphone arrives with 5G connectivity as well as 128GB of onboard storage, 6GB of RAM, and a four-camera system around back centered around a 64MP sensor. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 355 customers.

While you can still lock-in all of the best app and game deals live right now for your device in our latest roundup, there are plenty of additional hardware price cuts in our Android guide. This morning saw a notable discount go live on the Samsung Galaxy S21+, which has dropped to the second-best price yet at $200 off.

OnePlus 8T features:

Eliminate charging anxiety with Warp Charge 65. All it takes is a short charge to get you ready for your day. Experience a 6.55” ultra-smooth display, with stunning color accuracy. The OnePlus 8T display refreshes twice as fast as standard displays, making everyday use on the smartphone feel much smoother. Shoot brilliant photos and videos with the 48 MP main camera, a sweeping 16 MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera, a 5 MP Macro Lens for portrait mode, and an all-new Monochrome Lens.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

