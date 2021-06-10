FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Pick up 5 award-winning Mac Apps including Parallels Pro for just $25 (Reg. $876)

-
$25

Whatever you need to get done on your Mac, having the right tools makes a big difference. The All-Star Mac Bundle brings together five award-winning apps (incl. Parallels Pro) to help you work smarter and stay secure. For a limited time, you can get the bundle for just $25 (Reg. $876) with promo code TOYS50 at 9to5Toys Specials.

From simple to-do lists to complex creativity, you can find a Mac app for every task. However, you can spend many hours and dollars looking for the best option. The All-Star Mac Bundle offers a simpler solution. This instant upgrade covers productivity, security, creativity, and more.

The line-up includes a one-year license for Parallels Pro, the popular utility for running Windows software inside macOS. Used by over seven million people, this app lets you wave goodbye to dual booting.

To help you maintain online privacy, the bundle includes a lifetime subscription for FastestVPN. As the name suggests, this service offers rapid connections around the world. You also get unlimited bandwidth and P2P support on up to five devices.

You also get BusyContacts, a contact management app with smart filters, tag-based organization, and activity tracking for every contact. It is rated at 4.5 stars on Setapp from over 915 reviews. Rounding off the collection is Moho Debut and PDFChef — the first is a powerful animation studio, and the second lets you edit and read documents on Mac and Windows.

The full roster is worth $876, but you can grab this bundle today for only $25 with promo code TOYS50.

