Samsung’s 11-inch Chromebook 4 returns to all-time low at $159 shipped

Amazon is offering Samsung’s 11-inch Chromebook 4 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $159 shipped. Recently selling for around $200, today’s $41 savings are a match for the all-time low price. Housed in a lightweight, military-grade casing, this compact machine is perfect for students, sporting the versatile Chrome OS. You’ll find high-speed Gigabit Wi-Fi guiding you through the daily grind, with up to 12.5-hours of battery life. And while you can make use of the 4GB internal storage, you’ll also have access to 200GB of cloud storage through Google Drive. Over 2,700 customers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating. See more options below.

While today’s lead deal wipes the floor with comparable budget-friendly Chromebooks, you can still shave off a few bucks opting for this renewed ASUS offering at $143. Touting an 11.6-inch screen, this Chromebook is ready for anything with spill-resistant keys and a sturdy outer shell. And the Intel Celeron N3060 processor can reach speeds up to 2.48GHz for lightning-quick loading and streaming. Rated 4.2/5 stars, and backed by Amazon’s 90-day renewed guarantee.

Targus has an eco-friendly option for touting your new Chromebook comprised of 26 recycled plastic bottles. The Cyrpess Hero backpack can hold up to a 15.6-inch laptop, plus extra compartments for all your books, pens, cables, and knick-knacks. And right now it’s down to an all-time low of $36.

Samsung 11-inch Chromebook 4 features:

Take the classroom anywhere with the platinum titan 11.6″ 64GB Chromebook 4 from Samsung. Designed for web browsing and light computing tasks, this Chromebook sports a 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core CPU, as well as 6GB of soldered RAM. User can store critical files on the integrated 64GB eMMC SSD, or they can use the laptop’s built-in microSD card reader to expand storage further. Wired peripherals connect via a USB Type-C and USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, while wireless devices can be connected using Bluetooth 4.0.

