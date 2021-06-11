FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s latest weekend $8 or less movie sale also features fan-favorite collections from $15

The weekend has arrived and Apple is discounting a selection of films to get you ready for movie night alongside a collection of bundles. Ranging from some recent action flicks to thrillers and more, you’ll be able to expand your library with single flicks for $8 or less, on top of deeper discounts on fan-favorite franchise packages. Not to mention, everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple heads into weekend with new $8 or less movie sale

Whether you’re just looking to expand the digital collection or want to kick back and enjoy a new film for a Friday or Saturday movie night, this sale has you covered. You’ll find a variety of titles from different genres for $8 or less, which are down from the usual $15 to $20 price tags.

Alongside all of the $8 or less movies that have gone on sale ahead of the weekend, Apple is also discounting a selection of popular film bundles. With everything from the classics like Indiana Jones to packages so you can get caught up on upcoming releases like Fast & Furious, these are some of the best prices of the year.

Earlier in the week Apple launched a new summer blockbuster sale with a collection of iconic 80s movies for $10 or less. That’s alongside the weekly $1 HD rental that’s still up for the taking and all of the other discounts in our media guide right now.

