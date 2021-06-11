Bring some rustic charm to your kitchen with this darling wooden baker’s rack at $38.50 (Reg. $96)

YITAMOTOR (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wooden Baker’s Rack for $38.40 shipped after you apply code 60NRTK2S at checkout. That code takes a massive 60% off the usual $96 rate to mark the lowest price we’ve ever tracked and the best available. This darling wood and steel unit is packed with shelves, hooks, and a slide-out mesh tray for all of your home stylings and kitchenware. Designed as a rustic “baker’s rack” to hold any number of trimmings and appliances, it also works as an adorable end piece for your living room or office. The frame itself stands a little over three and half feet tall, with ample counter space for whatever you can imagine to fill it with. Currently rated 4.4/5 stars, see more options below.

To add a few more compartments, consider adding one of these rustic three-piece organizer sets at $25 shipped. Each set comes with a tall cup-shaped option for utensils or dried flowers, a dual-compartment piece for the small stuff, and a tiered four-slot organizer to hold any number of kitchen or office accoutrements. And the best part? You don’t have to sacrifice form for function, as this set comes in rustic brown or whitewashed wood, or a galvanized metal option for a little industrial flare. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

If you love a quality vintage aesthetic as much as I do, then you’ll need to check out Marshall’s Stanmore II smart speaker. It has built-in Alexa voice controls so you can use it as a stunning retro speaker as well as a smart hub for your compatible devices. Right now it’s down to $250 from $400, but if that’s a little on the pricey side for your music needs, then hit up our portable Bluetooth speaker guide for more options.

More on YITAHOME’s rustic baker’s rack:

The bar cart can work as microwave stand, kitchen storage cabinet, spice organizer, standing bookshelf, even a bathroom storage rack, etc. Place anywhere as you please to make your room organized and bring many glamours to your living space. he baker’s rack provides massive storage space with 3-tier and 4-tier shelves, which is efficiently space-saving to make full use of vertical space. The kitchen furniture can accommodate your kitchen supplies, drinks, snacks, books, bathroom amenities, etc.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!