Sanuk takes up to 50% off new markdowns: Sandals, sneakers, more from $25

Just in time for summer, Sanuk offers new sale styles up to 50% off including sandals, slides, sneakers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the women’s She Loungy Braid Leather Sandals that are currently marked down to $40, which is $15 off the original rate. These shoes are great for everyday wear and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. This style is available in two versatile color options and have a slightly wedged heel for an elevated look. I also love that the insole is cushioned to promote comfort and the slightly suede detailing helps to keep your foot in place. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Sanuk or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Nike event that’s offering up to 40% off styles that rarely go on sale.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!