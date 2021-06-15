Amazon Echo Auto with 6-months of Music Unlimited hits all-time low of $15 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering its Prime members an Echo Auto + 6-months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $14.99 shipped. If you’ve already claimed an Echo + Music Unlimited bundle, then you can still pick up the Echo Auto for $14.99 just the same. Normally $50, our last mention was $25 and the previous all-time low was $20, allowing today’s deal to set the new best price that we’ve tracked ever. If you’ve ever wanted to use Alexa while driving, Echo Auto is an absolute must. It gives you the ability to ask Alexa questions, get driving directions, place phone calls, or even control the music through simple voice commands. You’ll find both 3.5mm aux as well as Bluetooth connectivity here, meaning that Echo Auto can hook up to most vehicles that support either standard. It’s rated 4+ stars from thousands of happy shoppers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Use a fraction of your savings from today’s lead deal to pick up this dash phone mount. It can also be used instead of the Echo Auto, should your phone support always-listening voice commands. It’s just $10 on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon and allows you to see maps, control music, and place calls all while keeping your hands (and eyes) on the road.

Don’t forget about the other Amazon deals we’re tracking, namely the 2-pack of Echos for $120 and a similar 2-pack of Echo Dots for $50, both of which are designed for Prime members leading into Amazon’s shopping holiday next week. Be sure to keep your eyes locked to both our Prime Day 2021 and Amazon guides for more deals that we find throughout the next few weeks.

Amazon Echo Auto features:

Connects to the Alexa app on your phone and plays through your car’s speakers via auxiliary input or your smartphone’s Bluetooth connection. Includes Vent Mount

With 8 microphones and far-field technology, Echo Auto can hear you over music, A/C, and road noise.

Voice control Echo Auto through the Alexa app to stream from Audible, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and radio stations with TuneIn and iHeartRadio.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!