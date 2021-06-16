FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home design magazines from just $4.50/yr.: Dwell, Architectural Digest, more up to 78% off

We are now tracking some particularly notable deals on home design magazines including Architectural Digest and Dwell, among others, in the DiscountMags Deals of the Week. A great time to land a subscription or refresh your existing subs at a major discount, just about everything on sale today is undercutting the usual weekend pricing with offers from $4.50 per year. There’s no shipping fees, sales tax, or auto renewals to worry about here either. Head below for a closer look. 

Home design magazines from $4.50

Today’s deals on home design magazines are a great chance to score some reading material for the summer or to spice up your coffee table decor with new issues each month. 

Dwell magazine, for example, is now available for $8.99 with a 2-year subscription. This one goes on sale even less than Architectural Digest, which is also available for $4.50 per year, and is now matching the lowest we have tracked all year. Dwell sells for $20 per year at Amazon right now making today’s offer the best around by a long-shot. While most home design magazines are focused on high-end finishings and professional, “Dwell magazine is an interior design publication for people of all budgets and lifestyles.” It covers design themes many people can appreciate (and afford) with “brilliant color photos,” details on how “make the most of a spare bedroom,” and much more. 

Browse through the rest of the deals of the week sale for additional home magazine titles as well as Conde Nast Traveller, and more

Check out this review of ‘Project Hail Mary’ by Andy Weir courtesy of our friends at Space Explored, the Amazon First Reads June eBook freebies, and our June 2021 Reading List

More on Dwell Magazine:

With content that is as beautiful as it is useful, Dwell magazine is great reading material to keep on your coffee table or in your office common area. Brilliantly colored photos perfectly complement the written content and will inspire you the next time you get the urge to update your home. Not only does Dwell spark ideas, but it also explains in detail how to achieve the looks shown in its beautiful illustrations.

