Today, Pad & Quill is announcing its new iPhone 12 wood and leather wallet case. Dubbed the “10th Anniversary Luxury Pocket Books,” Pad & Quill is celebrating a decade in the leather iPhone wallet game with its latest design for iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and the 12 Pro Max model. This time around, it is presumably making use of the MagSafe array found in the back of Apple’s latest handsets while offering up a similar overall design to its previous-generation wallet-style cases. Head below for a closer look and an exclusive 15% discount.

Pad & Quill iPhone 12 Wood and Leather Luxury Pocket Book

The new Pad & Quill iPhone 12 Luxury Pocket Book is “12% more compact” than the brand’s previous offerings with a similar American full grain leather wrapping and a single piece of FSC certified cherry hardwood interior.

Alongside the journal-style elastic strap enclosure, it is stitched together with marine-grade UV-resistant nylon that leaves all ports and your camera accessible. A “true” lay-flat design is joined by enough space for “6-8 cards and cash.”

To mark our 10th year of making unique hand-crafted iPhone wallet cases we wanted to take the lessons of the past decade and bring those new designs into this vastly improved wood and leather case. We started by combining beautiful FSC hardwood, then carefully crafted a unique iPhone 12 Pro Max tray from a single piece of American cherry. We then wrapped this beautiful real wood tray with our full-grain leather. In addition to all this, we re-designed our wallet case that now boasts plenty of storage, lays flat, and is more compact in your pocket. We call this new product the Luxury Pocket Book – 10 Year Anniversary Edition.

“Hewn from a single piece” of cherrywood, Pad & Quill has employed a “unique Magnetic-tension fit system” hidden inside of the wood interior case, presumably making use of MagSafe tech in the iPhone 12. This design will, however, still require users to remove their iPhone 12 from the case to make use of wireless charging gear.

The new Pad & Quill iPhone 12 wood and leather wallet case is listed at $109.99 for iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max in three colorways. But you can use code PQ15 at checkout to knock the totals down to $93.46 shipped. Everything ships with a 25-year leather warranty, a lifetime elastic strap warranty, and a discreet signature from the artisan that made your case.

9to5Toys’ Take

Well, Pad & Quill has once again brought iPhone 12 users a gorgeous wallet solution, despite its inability to handle wireless charging. Fortunately, the new magnetic system (finally some kind of new tech is in place here) should allow folks to easily remove the device if needs be.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!