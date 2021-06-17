Keep it simple with this highly-rated bamboo monitor riser at just $9 (Save 50%)

JH STAND US (98% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its Bamboo Monitor Riser for $9 when you apply code Z5Q28J9T at checkout. That code slashes a full 50% off the usual rate, to mark the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. This elegant bamboo riser can help ease neck and back strain by adjusting your viewing angle. It also includes slots to organize your desk, from pens to small office supplies, and even a built-in phone stand. Your keyboard and mouse can tuck neatly under the riser when not in use, to give your home office an extra polish. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 1,110 Amazon shoppers. See more options below.

Not much for bamboo? This metal riser ought to do the trick at just $8.78 after you clip the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $11.50, that coupon pushes this model down to yet another all-time low price. While that only shaves a few cents off the AMADA version, this one offers a fresh, industrial look with added ventilation for your laptop or monitor. It can hold up to 44-pounds, and measures 14.5-inches wide. And though you might miss the extra phone stand, you can still make use of all the space beneath for extra storage. Rated 4.8/5 stars from 4,600 customers.

Keep the home office-savings rolling with this Amazon Basics mid-back office chair down to $48. It’s currently at the lowest price we’ve tracked in over a year, and the basic style works with just about any office motif. Though if you’d rather splurge a little, there are plenty of other options hiding out in our home goods guide.

More on the AMADA bamboo monitor stand:

Elevate your monitor screen by 4.1 inches, release eye, neck and back pain while using the computer, providing you an excellent working experience. Two dedicated phone notches and a stationery and essentials tray design monitor riser reduces clutter and effectively increases the storage space of the desktop. Made of superior reliable bamboo material, which is strong and stable enough to hold up to 80lb.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!