AeroGarden Harvest + Heirloom Salad Greens Kit hits new low for Prime Day at $85 shipped

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering the AeroGarden Harvest with Heirloom Salad Greens Pod Kit for $84.95 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally pay $100 to $120 for this deal and today’s discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The AeroGarden is great for growing herbs, spices, and even fruits or veggies inside your home. It lets you get rid of dirty soil and fertilizer and opt for both a cleaner and simpler setup using only water. There’s a light hood here that provides the proper wavelength of illumination plants need to grow, which means that it can even sit on a counter that doesn’t get direct sunlight. You’ll get the Heirloom Salad Greens Pod Kit with today’s purchase as well, delivering six unique varieties that will have you enjoying fresher meals in a flash. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 10,000 happy customers and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

On a tighter budget? There’s always the AeroGarden Sprout. It’s only $54 on Amazon and is a great way to get started in the ecosystem for less. While the Harvest can grow up to six plants at a time, the Sprout only handles up to three. However, since that’s fewer plants, it also means that it’ll take up less space on your counter, which could be a nice byproduct.

Once you pick up an AeroGarden indoor grower, be sure to check out our Prime Day hub for everything else we’ve found during Amazon’s yearly discount event. Since new sales will go live every hour, we’ll be working around the clock here at 9to5Toys to bring you all of our favorite discounts.

More on the AeroGarden Harvest:

Take the Guesswork Out of Growing: The AeroGarden Harvest’s compact shape has a super easy control panel with touch sensor illuminated buttons that dim when the garden light is off; the one 15-hour light setting is just the right amount plants love for healthy growth

Ultra-thin Grow Light Hood: Plants grow bigger and generate bountiful harvests because of our full spectrum LED grow lights; our lighting systems are developed for maximum energy efficiency and cost just pennies a day to operate

Grows Naturally in Water, 5X Faster Than Soil: Save yourself the hassle and mess of growing indoors with soil; you’ll use less water and your plants will grow faster, getting everything they need from the water and plant food in your AeroGarden

