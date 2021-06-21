FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Traffix, True Skate, Drinksly, Juicy Realm, To the Moon, more

We are now ready to collect all of today’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps. Prime Day 2021 is now in full swing with huge deals across every product category including  big-time Apple price drops like Apple TV 4K, these AirPods offers, rare deals on Apple Watch SE, the latest M1 machines, and much more. But for now we are taking a quick intermission for all of today’s best deals on games and apps. Highlights include Traffix: City Rush, True Skate, Drinksly, Juicy Realm, To the Moon, and much more. Everything is waiting for you down below. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: True Skate: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Scanner Lens Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: GeoShred Play: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: New Pixels: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Drinksly: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hyperspace Delivery Service: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cloud Outliner Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FlightReady E6B: $5 (Reg. $7)

Best Prime Day game deals: Returnal, Tsushima, Spider-Man Miles Morales, Zelda, Sackboy, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: FoodyLife : The Food Diary App: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Sleeping Beauty: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Digital Barometer S10: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Traffix:

Based on simple rules and minimalist features, Traffix will amaze you in no time! The highway is a place where chaos, stress and rage are always present, mainly in big cities like Paris, Tokyo, Istanbul or Las Vegas. Aware of this, you must control the traffic light to keep the drivers safe and maintain peace. Start fighting chaos all over the world!

