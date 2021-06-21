Samsung Galaxy Buds Live with ANC hit Amazon low at $110 + more from $85 for Prime Day

As part of its Prime Day 2021 deals, Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancelling for $109.99 shipped in all four colorways. Regularly $170, this is $60 off and a new Amazon all-time low. Alongside the AKG-tuned 12mm speaker and enhanced bass, they bring a distraction-free experience with active noise cancellation, an always-on voice assistant at the ready, and up to 29-hours of battery life with the included case. They are also compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones. Rated 4+ stars from over 30,600 Amazon customers. More Galaxy Buds deals below.

Amazon is also offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus True Wireless Earbuds for $84.99 shipped in all four colorways. Regularly up to $150, this is also a new Amazon all-time low at up to $65 off the going rate. While there’s no ANC here, they do bring Ambient Aware2 tech to the party so you can still hear the world around you alongside up to 22 hours of wireless use with the included case. On top of the internal and two external microphones to “pick up your voice and isolate it from outside noises,” you’ll also find both Android and iOS compatibility here. Rated 4+ stars from over 34,000 Amazon customers.

Here’s all of our Prime Day AirPods price drops starting from $100 along with the rest of the big-time Apple deals. And then, be sure to head on over to our Prime Day hub for everything else we’ve found for Amazon’s 2-day shopping bonanza.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live:

SOUND THAT ROCKS: The AKG-tuned 12mm speaker and enhanced bass tone play everything in studio-quality sound.

NEW STYLE, NEW SOUND: Equal parts earbud and ear bling, Galaxy Buds Live come in 4 colors you’ll want to rock all day.

TURN DOWN DISTRACTIONS: Turn on Active noise cancellation to block out background noise on an airplane, train or bus.

LONG-LASTING BATTERY: Long-lasting battery life¹ with a case that doubles as a wireless charger.

