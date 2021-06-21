FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live with ANC hit Amazon low at $110 + more from $85 for Prime Day

-
AmazonHeadphonesSamsungPrime Day 2021
Reg. $170 $85+

As part of its Prime Day 2021 deals, Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancelling for $109.99 shipped in all four colorways. Regularly $170, this is $60 off and a new Amazon all-time low. Alongside the AKG-tuned 12mm speaker and enhanced bass, they bring a distraction-free experience with active noise cancellation, an always-on voice assistant at the ready, and up to 29-hours of battery life with the included case. They are also compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones. Rated 4+ stars from over 30,600 Amazon customers. More Galaxy Buds deals below. 

Amazon is also offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus True Wireless Earbuds for $84.99 shipped in all four colorways. Regularly up to $150, this is also a new Amazon all-time low at up to $65 off the going rate. While there’s no ANC here, they do bring Ambient Aware2 tech to the party so you can still hear the world around you alongside up to 22 hours of wireless use with the included case. On top of the internal and two external microphones to “pick up your voice and isolate it from outside noises,” you’ll also find both Android and iOS compatibility here. Rated 4+ stars from over 34,000 Amazon customers. 

Here’s all of our Prime Day AirPods price drops starting from $100 along with the rest of the big-time Apple deals. And then, be sure to head on over to our Prime Day hub for everything else we’ve found for Amazon’s 2-day shopping bonanza. 

More on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live:

  • SOUND THAT ROCKS: The AKG-tuned 12mm speaker and enhanced bass tone play everything in studio-quality sound.
  • NEW STYLE, NEW SOUND: Equal parts earbud and ear bling, Galaxy Buds Live come in 4 colors you’ll want to rock all day.
  • TURN DOWN DISTRACTIONS: Turn on Active noise cancellation to block out background noise on an airplane, train or bus.
  • LONG-LASTING BATTERY: Long-lasting battery life¹ with a case that doubles as a wireless charger.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Samsung Prime Day 2021

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

ecobee SmartThermostat falls to new 2021 low of $198 (S...
Nike competes with Prime Day by taking up to 50% off + ...
Best Prime Day game deals: Returnal, Tsushima, Spider-M...
Satechi gets in on Prime Day with rare discounts on cha...
Chemical Guys Prime Day from $4: Wash mitt, car wash ki...
Anker Prime Day sale goes live with iPhone essentials, ...
Prime Day offers adidas best-sellers up to 45% off: Run...
Prime Day robot vac/mop deals up to $300 off: iRobot, A...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $140

Amazon’s All-new Echo Buds see early Prime Day deals from $80 shipped (Reg. up to $140)

From $80 Learn More
Save 28%

Jabra’s latest Elite 85t ANC earbuds return to low of $180 alongside other headphones from $70

From $70 Learn More
Reg. $150

Beats Studio Buds see first cash discount to $135 ahead of launch

$135 Learn More
Prime Day savings

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, much more

Shop now! Learn More
Flash sale

Best Buy launches 1-day flash sale with latest Apple gear, 4K OLED TVs, Chromebooks, more

Shop now Learn More
Save now

Sony’s popular XM4 see Prime Day discount to new low of $248 (Save $100), more from $60

From $60 Learn More
Reg. $300

Beats Solo Pro Noise Cancelling Headphones in black now $149 shipped (Reg. $300)

$149 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Traffix, True Skate, Drinksly, Juicy Realm, To the Moon, more

FREE+ Learn More