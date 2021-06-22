Amazon offers Reebok shoes and apparel up to 40% off from $12 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Reebok apparel and footwear. One of our top picks from this sale is the Nanoflex Tr Cross Trainers Shoes for men. These shoes are currently marked down to $55 and originally sold for $90. This style was made for training sessions with a supportive design and breathable. The base is also flexible to give you a natural stride and it has superior traction. You can also wear these on the treadmill or road while running as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the Amazon Reebok Sale or you can shop the entire event here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Work N Cushion 4.0 Walking Shoes $40 (Orig. $60)
- Classic Leather Harman Run Sneaker $41 (Orig. $65)
- Nanoflex Tr Cross Trainers Shoes $55 (Orig. $90)
- Forever Floatride Energy 2 Running Shoes $70 (Orig. $100)
- Flashfilm Train 2.0 Cross Trainers $48 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Training Supply Lux 3/4 Tight 2.0 $27 (Orig. $50)
- Classic Renaissance Sneakers $36 (Orig. $60)
- Ready New Tri-Back Bra $13 (Orig. $25)
- Nanoflex Cross Trainers $63 (Orig. $90)
- Ready Mesh Back Performance Tank Top $12 (Orig. $25)
- …and even more deals…
