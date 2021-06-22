FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon offers Reebok shoes and apparel up to 40% off from $12 Prime shipped

-
FashionPrime Day 2021Reebok
40% off from $12

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Reebok apparel and footwear. One of our top picks from this sale is the Nanoflex Tr Cross Trainers Shoes for men. These shoes are currently marked down to $55 and originally sold for $90. This style was made for training sessions with a supportive design and breathable. The base is also flexible to give you a natural stride and it has superior traction. You can also wear these on the treadmill or road while running as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the Amazon Reebok Sale or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

