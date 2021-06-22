FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Rubbermaid’s 42-piece food storage set sees 2021 low at $20, more from $11.50 (Save 50%)

Save 50% From $11.50

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering an array of food storage containers from Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, and more up to 50% off. Our top pick today is Rubbermaid’s 42-piece Food Storage Container Set for $19.98 Prime shipped. Recently selling for as much as $40, today’s savings knock a full 50% off to mark a new 2021 low. Featuring a variety of sizes from 0.5-cup to 7-cups of airtight storage, you can start your zero-waste kitchen for less and save stress with easy meal prep. Each container is crafted from BPA-free materials that are 100% dishwasher and microwave safe. Plus, there’s a built-in vent to prevent splatters and eruptions during heating. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 55,000 customers. See more below.

More Prime Day food storage deals:

You can find even more bottles and travel mugs at up to 45% off in our Contigo roundup.

More on Rubbermaid’s 42-pc. Food Storage Set:

  • Built-in vent for splatter-resistant microwaving
  • Lids snap together at bases to reduce clutter
  • BPA free, microwave safe and dishwasher safe
  • Thick, durable container walls for everyday use. Set contains 21 assorted food containers and 21 lids, for a total of 42 pieces. Set includes: (5) 0.5 Cup, (6) 1.25 Cup, (6) 2 Cup, (2) 3 Cup, (1) 5 Cup, (1) 7 Cup, (21) Lids

