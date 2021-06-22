Logitech LIGHTSPEED gaming mice see new lows up to 33% off, more from $20

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is discounting a huge selection of Logitech gaming gear from $20. Our top pick today is the G305 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Mouse for $28.49 shipped. That takes about 26% off the usual fare, and marks a new all-time low. Featuring Logitech’s 12,000 DPI HERO sensor, this #1 best-selling gaming mouse is ready to take on the competition with a nimble 1ms response time. You’ll get up to 250-hours of play off a single AA, which you can use to the fullest with six programmable controls packed on the ultra-light body. Over 6,400 gamers have left it an average 4.7/5 star rating, and you can find the rest of Logitech’s powerful gaming accessories below the jump.

More Logitech LIGHTSPEED gaming mice:

Other Logitech gaming deals:

You can track down even more ways to edge out the competition in our best PC gaming deals guide. Right now, we’re seeing deep cuts to the popular X Rocker gaming chairs from $73.50. Plus, there’s a whole slew of deals going on at Adorama’s gaming flash sale. That said, you can find killer savings on just about everything under the sun at Amazon’s annual Prime Day savings extravaganza. So be sure to hit up our dedicated deal hub for all the latest.

Logitech G305 Lightspeed Mouse features:

Plow through the competition with this Logitech Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse. A 1 ms response time ensures that every movement translates almost instantly on the screen, and the ultra-precise optical sensor means that every twitch is recorded with accuracy. This Logitech Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is specifically crafted for competition-level events.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!