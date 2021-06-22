Prime Day mirrorless camera deals offer up to $750 off Panasonic, Sony, Olympus, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of mirrorless DSLR cameras on sale from $489. You’ll find our favorite is the Panasonic LUMIX G95 20.3MP Camera for $699 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $1,198, the previous best on Amazon was $998, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This camera is really designed to do it all. It can capture 4K 24/30P and even features a pre-installed Vlog-L recording format so you can properly color grade its 12 stops of dynamic range. It also outputs 4:2:2 8-bit video to an external monitor should you want to record that way, as well. There’s an external microphone/headphone jack present too, so you can use higher-quality audio than the built-in offerings. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.
More Prime Day camera deals:
- Sony a7 III + 28-70mm Lens: $1,898 (Reg. $2,198)
- Sony ZV-1 Camera: $648 (Reg. $748)
- Sony a7 III Body Only: $1,698 (Reg. $2,000)
- Fujifilm X-E3 + 18-55mm Lens: $799 (Reg. $1,000)
- Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III + 14-150mm Lens: $1,050 (Reg. $1,799)
- Fujifilm X-E3 + 23mm Lens: $759 (Reg. $950)
- Fujifilm X-E3 Body Only: $489 (Reg. $700)
- …shop all
For other video and photo deals, check out these discounts we spotted on DJI gear. Pricing starts at $79 and you’ll find smartphone gimbals and drones on sale here. A great compliment to a brand-new DSLR is the Mavic Mini 2.7K drone at $397, which regularly fetches $518. Also, don’t forget to swing by our Prime Day hub for other great ways to save.
More on the Panasonic LUMIX G95:
- Focus on Your Creativity: Perfect for photographers who are ready to excel, the LUMIX G95 has a superb, powerful 20.3 MP Digital Live MOS sensor and advanced technologies for both photo and video
- Versatile and Portable: Lightweight Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera is weather sealed with a flexible, free-angle monitor, ready for any adventure; LUMIX G 12-60mm F3.5-5.6 POWER O.I.S. lens ensures crisp, clear images
- Exceptional Flexibility: 4K 24/30P video capture, plus preinstalled Vlog-L, features log characteristics with 12 Stops of dynamic range for maximum freedom in editing. Send out 4: 2: 2/ 8 bit video to an external monitor simultaneously while recording
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!