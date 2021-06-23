FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: Adjustable iPhone Stand $7 (Save 50%), more

-
AmazonSmartphone Accessorieslicheers
62% off From $5

Licheers’ official Amazon storefront currently offers its Adjustable Smartphone Stand for $7.49 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $10, you’re looking at 25% in savings with today’s offer amounting to the lowest we’ve seen this year. Featuring a height-adjustable design, this smartphone stand sports a weighted base and mount that can hold a variety of devices ranging from the iPhone 12 mini to tablets and more. Alongside just elevating, it can rotate and the angle in which your handset actually rests can be adjusted, as well. Over 2,600 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Licheers Phone stand for desk, the height can be easily adjusted from 7.17 inch to 10.7 inch and the angle can be adjusted from 0° to 45° by hand. A comfortable viewing angle and height will help to fix your posture and reduce neck & back strain.

Licheers cell phone stand is compatible with 4-11 inches devices, iPhone 11/11 Pro/Max/X/XR/8/8P, Samsung S10/S9/S8, LG, Sony, Nexus, Apple, Android phones, etc. If your device is with a case, please make sure the thickness of your device is no more than 0.59in. (NOT SUITABLE FOR THICK CASE LIKE OTTERBOX CASE.)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

licheers

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

HORI’s Split Pad Pro controller drops to $40 (Sav...
Stream up to 4K60 gameplay with AVerMedia’s Live ...
Anker’s popular eufy smart scales are down to the...
Samsung’s new Smart Monitors with AirPlay 2, Netf...
Razer’s best-selling Seiren X Mic undercuts Prime...
Polk S2 slim sound bar and wireless sub back to 2021 Am...
Samsung’s 2021 Qi charging pads, Duo/Trio models,...
Latest Google Nest Thermostat sees rare discount down t...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: Adjustable Aluminum Stand $9 (Save 25%), more

From $5 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $16 (33% off), more

From $5 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: ESR HaloLock MagSafe Car Mount $30, more

From $5 Learn More
Save now

elago AirPods cases, iPhone MagSafe chargers, more fall to new lows from $10

From $10 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH 10W Qi Charging Pad $12 (Save 38%), more

From $6 Learn More
Save 20%

HORI’s Split Pad Pro controller drops to $40 (Save 20%) alongside other Switch gear from $14

From $14 Learn More
Reg. $200+

Stream up to 4K60 gameplay with AVerMedia’s Live ULTRA capture card: $170 (Reg. $230+)

$170 Learn More
Save 45%

Anker’s popular eufy smart scales are down to the best prices of the year from $18 (Save 45%)

From $18 Learn More