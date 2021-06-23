Smartphone Accessories: Adjustable iPhone Stand $7 (Save 50%), more

Licheers’ official Amazon storefront currently offers its Adjustable Smartphone Stand for $7.49 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $10, you’re looking at 25% in savings with today’s offer amounting to the lowest we’ve seen this year. Featuring a height-adjustable design, this smartphone stand sports a weighted base and mount that can hold a variety of devices ranging from the iPhone 12 mini to tablets and more. Alongside just elevating, it can rotate and the angle in which your handset actually rests can be adjusted, as well. Over 2,600 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Licheers Phone stand for desk, the height can be easily adjusted from 7.17 inch to 10.7 inch and the angle can be adjusted from 0° to 45° by hand. A comfortable viewing angle and height will help to fix your posture and reduce neck & back strain. Licheers cell phone stand is compatible with 4-11 inches devices, iPhone 11/11 Pro/Max/X/XR/8/8P, Samsung S10/S9/S8, LG, Sony, Nexus, Apple, Android phones, etc. If your device is with a case, please make sure the thickness of your device is no more than 0.59in. (NOT SUITABLE FOR THICK CASE LIKE OTTERBOX CASE.)

