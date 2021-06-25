Leviton’s HomeKit-enabled Decora Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch sees first discount to $40 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Leviton Decora HomeKit Wi-Fi Dimmer (2nd Generation) for $40 shipped. Normally $45, this is an 11% discount and marks the first price drop that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a way to upgrade your smart home, this is a fantastic option. It works with HomeKit, Assistant, as well as Alexa for voice control and requires no hub to function. It connects directly to your home’s Wi-Fi network, which delivers simple setup. There’s even an app that allows you to schedule when lights turn on and off, which also offers the ability to plan things around sunset/sunrise. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? Well, this 3-pack of TP-Link Kasa Smart Switches is available for just $35. No dimming function is available, and they won’t connect to HomeKit, but the other features are quite similar. In the end, it’ll connect to your home’s Wi-Fi network, boast compatibility with Alexa/Assistant, and support scheduling from an app for just $11.50 each, compared to the $40 per switch above.

Don’t forget about the other smart home deals that we’re tracking right now. You’ll find the HomeKit-enabled Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera at a low of $179 with other security gear on sale as well. Plus, the Kasa Smart In-Wall Outlet is down to just $20, as well, so be sure to give that a look.

More on the Leviton Decora HomeKit Wi-Fi Dimmer:

Dim and brighten lights from anywhere – simply replace your switch for full-range dimming with custom settings for preset light levels, fade rates, and bulb types.

Works with Hey Google, Amazon Alexa or Apple Siri to dim and brighten connected bulbs and fixtures.

Control with the Apple Home app and Siri from your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, or HomePod.

