Leviton’s HomeKit-enabled Decora Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch sees first discount to $40 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Leviton Decora HomeKit Wi-Fi Dimmer (2nd Generation) for $40 shipped. Normally $45, this is an 11% discount and marks the first price drop that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a way to upgrade your smart home, this is a fantastic option. It works with HomeKit, Assistant, as well as Alexa for voice control and requires no hub to function. It connects directly to your home’s Wi-Fi network, which delivers simple setup. There’s even an app that allows you to schedule when lights turn on and off, which also offers the ability to plan things around sunset/sunrise. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
On a tighter budget? Well, this 3-pack of TP-Link Kasa Smart Switches is available for just $35. No dimming function is available, and they won’t connect to HomeKit, but the other features are quite similar. In the end, it’ll connect to your home’s Wi-Fi network, boast compatibility with Alexa/Assistant, and support scheduling from an app for just $11.50 each, compared to the $40 per switch above.
Don’t forget about the other smart home deals that we’re tracking right now. You’ll find the HomeKit-enabled Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera at a low of $179 with other security gear on sale as well. Plus, the Kasa Smart In-Wall Outlet is down to just $20, as well, so be sure to give that a look.
More on the Leviton Decora HomeKit Wi-Fi Dimmer:
- Dim and brighten lights from anywhere – simply replace your switch for full-range dimming with custom settings for preset light levels, fade rates, and bulb types.
- Works with Hey Google, Amazon Alexa or Apple Siri to dim and brighten connected bulbs and fixtures.
- Control with the Apple Home app and Siri from your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, or HomePod.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!