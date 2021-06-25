FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

UGG takes up to 30% off slippers, boots, robes, more from $12 + free shipping

UGG is currently offering new markdowns for summer with up to 30% off slippers, sneakers, boots, robes, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, customers receive free shipping on all orders. The Olsen Slippers for men are a standout from this sale and they’re currently marked down to $84. For comparison, these slippers were originally sold for $120. This style is a best-seller from UGG and designed to be worn for indoor or outdoor use with a rubber outsole. The interior is said to have a cloud-like fell with a UGGpure wool blend material throughout. The slippers would make a perfect gift idea and they’re rated 4.8/5 stars from UGG customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from UGG and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

