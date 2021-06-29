FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Always be in the frame with Dell’s AI-powered 4K HDR UltraSharp Webcam, coming June 29

Today, Dell announced the all-new UltraSharp Webcam, which features 4K quality and is dubbed as the “world’s best image quality.” This comes from Dell’s usage of the 4K Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor and multi-element lens that’s designed to capture high-quality video. If you’re working from home, then it might be time to pick up a new webcam, and Dell’s option is one of the best plug-and-play choices on the market right now. So, without further ado, let’s take a closer look at Dell’s UltraSharp Webcam.

Dell launches the 4K HDR UltraSharp Webcam to upgrade your office visuals with large Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor

As mentioned above, Dell’s latest UltraSharp Webcam utilizes the 4K Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor in order to capture its high-quality imagery. This delivers full HDR support alongside high-resolution capture and streaming. You’ll find that it offers true-to-life colors and a balanced exposure as well, in order to make it seem like you’re in the same room, even though you’ll be across the computer. Dell also built-in 3D/2D video noise reduction that can help eliminate grainy images to make sure you look your best, even in low light.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2021/06/Dell-UltraSharp-Webcam_HD-Showcase.mov

AI keeps you in the center of the picture

Alongside a high-quality image, the Dell UltraSharp Webcam also features AI to help keep you in the center of every frame, as well in focus at all times. This comes from the webcam’s auto-framing feature and will be a welcome feature by all who move around a bit in their office chair while on a call.

There’s also three different fields of view to choose from, including 65, 78, and 90 degrees. This can help you really dial in the view that people see on the other end of the call, which can ensure that a cluttered office stays hidden.

Windows Hello provides a seamless sign-on experience

Dell also integrated security features into its UltraSharp Webcam, including Windows Hello. This allows you to sign onto your computer without any interaction, and Dell’s ExpressSign-in is also in tow should your computer be made by the company. ExpressSign-in uses the camera’s proximity sensors to lock things once you step away, and unlocks when you return for a seamless experience.

Pricing and availability

The Dell UltraSharp Webcam will retail for $199.99 and be available on June 29.

9to5Toys’ Take

While it’s possible to set up dedicated cameras to use for video calls, there’s something nice about the simple setup that a webcam provides. Dell here is working toward allowing its end-users to enjoy a high-quality result without the pain and hassle of configuring a full-on video rig, and it shows. I can’t wait to see more about Dell’s UltraSharp Webcam in the coming days and week as folks get their hands on it, and we’ll do our best to bring you a hands-on review right here at 9to5Toys to help you know if this is the webcam for your specific setup.

