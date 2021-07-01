Grab Google’s Pixel 4 128GB smartphone while it’s on sale for $430

B&H currently offers the AT&T unlocked Google Pixel 4 128GB Android Smartphone for $429.99 shipped. Typically fetching as much as $899, today’s offer beats our previous Prime Day mention by $19 in order to match the best price of the year set only once before. Google Pixel 4 arrives with a 5.7-inch OLED display that’s backed by 90Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 855 processor. Alongside its 128GB of onboard storage, there’s also 6GB of RAM and 25-hour battery life, plus a pair of 12 and 16MP cameras around back with Night Sight photography. If Google’s latest flagship smartphone isn’t worth the extra price, going with the previous-generation model is a great way to enjoy many of the features for less. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 800 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If grabbing one of Google’s official Pixel 4 Fabric cases is out of the question at $26, spending a portion of your savings today on the Spigen Liquid Air Armor cover is worth considering. Clocking in at $12, this more affordable case delivers some added protection to your handset from drops, scratches, and more. Plus, there’s a unique textured design on the back that adds some extra grip to go alongside its 4.7/5 star rating from over 1,100 customers.

Over in our Android guide, all of the week’s best deals are headlined by some futuristic offers on Samsung’s latest folding smartphones. With both the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G handsets on sale, you’ll be able to score new all-time lows at up to $300 off. Of course, that’s alongside all of the best app and game deals for your device right here.

Google Pixel 4 features:

The Pixel 4 128GB Smartphone (Unlocked, Oh So Orange) from Google is designed to provide a more intelligent and intuitive mobile experience. With a front NIR (Near-Infrared) flood emitter & dot projector, the Pixel 4 is capable of unlocking via facial recognition, even in extreme low-light environments. Additional sensors support Motion Sense for gesture control, and Ambient EQ to detect ambient light and automatically optimize the display to suit your environment.

