FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Rogue Hearts, Leo’s Fortune, freebies, more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

We are now ready to gather up all of Wednesday’s best Android game and app deals into one convenient collection. You’ll find all of our latest Android hardware deals right here, including up to $250 off Samsung’s Galaxy unlocked S21/Ultra 256GB smartphones, but for now we are focused on the day’s best Google Play software discounts. Highlights include titles like Rogue Hearts, Unit Converter (Pega Pro), Leo’s Fortune, loads of freebie icon packs, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined by the Nest Hello Video Doorbell at $149 (save $80) that now joins the rest of our Google deals right here. Alongside ongoing all-time lows on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G handsets, we are now tracking some solid offers on its official Galaxy S21 series cases from $37. On the laptop side of things, Lenovo’s 2-in-1 Chromebook also hit a new all-time low today at $299 shipped. Just be sure to check out today’s accessory offers including Lamicall’s highly-rated metal smartphone stand, this afternoon’s pice drop on PNY’s Elite 512GB MicroSDXC Card, and everything else in our Smartphone Accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Strikers $40, Mario Odyssey $38, Cuphead $14, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Rogue Hearts:

Welcome to this modern reinterpretation of a rogue-like dungeon crawler!
You will need a strategy with self-judgment and control, a necessity in SRPG and tactical games.
Break through challenges and trials by controlling the character directly. Network connection required…Archer can be used when you complete the early main quest. Explore dungeons, and discover an unwanted and dark reality. Explore regions with diverse themes and randomly generated dungeons with optimized, intuitive, and easy-to-use mobile device controls.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

July PlayStation Plus FREE games unveiled: COD Black Op...
Easily manage your iPhone and iPad data on Mac/PC with ...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Leo’s For...
Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Strikers $40, ...
Save up to $250 on Samsung’s Galaxy unlocked S21/...
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC hits new low ...
Best Android app deals of the day: Knots 3D, BabyBook J...
It looks like Sony just purchased Bluepoint Games to fu...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Leo’s Fortune, thankful, Rogue Hearts, more

FREE+ Learn More

LEGO Sony Walkman headlines June’s best Ideas alongside a double looping coaster, more

Learn More
Save 25%

TP-Link’s Alexa-enabled Kasa Light Switch, RGB bulbs, more up to 25% off from $9.50

From $9.50 Learn More
26% off

PNY’s Elite 512GB MicroSDXC Card plunges to $59.50 (Amazon low, Save 26%)

$59.50 Learn More
New low

Under $6 scores Joseph Joseph’s must-have Measure-Up adjustable measuring spoon

Under $6 Learn More
Reg. $30

Today’s Bon Appetit deal puts 1-yr. of the popular foodie mag on your table for $4 (Reg. up to $30)

$4+ Learn More
30% off

Let Siri turn on Meross’ HomeKit Table Lamp at $28 shipped (Save 30%), more from $14.50

From $14.50 Learn More
Save 40%

This 9-piece charcuterie platter set adds a gourmet flare to any party at $39.50 (Save 40%)

$39.50 Learn More