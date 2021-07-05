FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring an extra latest-gen. Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller home from $49 (Reg. $60+)

-
AmazonApps GamesMicrosoft
Reg. $60 $49

Amazon is now offering the Xbox Wireless Controller in carbon black for $49 shipped. Regularly $60 at Amazon and currently on sale for $1 more at Microsoft, today’s offer is up to 18% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This is Microsoft’s latest-generation wireless gamepad with up to 40-hours of battery life per charge as well as “sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort.” The hybrid D-pad is complemented by a textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case as well as USB-C connectivity, the share button, and customized trigger mapping via the Xbox Accessories app. You’ll also find some of the other colorways starting from $59 (Reg. $65) and be sure to check out our launch coverage of the Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo models for more information. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

While a perfect option for just about Xbox console or PC rig, there are more affordable ways to score a compatible controller, especially if it’s just for some couch co-op or for having an extra laying around. The PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X/S sells for around $30 on Amazon and carries stellar ratings from over 24,000 customers. It will keep you tethered to your system, but it is also a more affordable way to score an extra gamepad you can trust. 

While we are taking Xbox, be sure to dive into our coverage of the new Designed for Xbox monitors with HDMI 2.1, our hands-on video review of the new Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game themed controllers, and the Nike x Space Jam Legacy sneakers. That’s on top of details for the recently re-launched Xbox Design Lab and new new Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight system

More on the Xbox Wireless Controller:

  • Experience the modernized design of the Xbox Wireless Controller in Carbon Black, featuring sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort and effortless control during gameplay with battery usage up to 40 hours.
  • Stay on target with the hybrid D-pad, textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case. Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm audio headset jack.
  • Connect using the USB-C port for direct plug and play to console or PC. Support for AA batteries is included on the rear.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Microsoft

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Level up at-home fun with EastPoint’s NHL Air Hoc...
Galaxy Buds Live with ANC see 24% price drop at Amazon,...
Score a FREE 128GB SanDisk memory card with Nintendo Sw...
Amazon multi-tool sale from $5: Camping tool, tactical ...
Score Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A LTE while it’s...
Transform the living room into a Mario Kart track, Nint...
This computer desk with 4-tier shelf drops to new Amazo...
Smartphone Accessories: MFi Lightning Cable 2-pack $17 ...
Show More Comments

Related

Now Live

Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more

From $70 Learn More
Reg. $45

Score 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $30 (Matching Prime Day pricing, Reg. $45)

$30 Learn More
Rare discount

Microsoft’s new Xbox Wireless Headset has been hard to find in-stock, let alone on sale for $94

$94 Learn More

Sun Joe 24V cordless electric power cleaner blows away grime at $60, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Reg. $600

Now’s your chance to grab the epic haptic touch Arcade1Up Star Wars Pinball machine at $50 off

$549 Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: July 5, 2021 – MacBook Pro $549 off, OnePlus 9 falls to new low, more

Learn More
Reg. $120

Level up at-home fun with EastPoint’s NHL Air Hockey Table: $85.50 (Reg. $120)

$85.50 Learn More
24% off

Galaxy Buds Live with ANC see 24% price drop at Amazon, now $130 shipped

$130 Learn More