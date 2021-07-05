Bring an extra latest-gen. Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller home from $49 (Reg. $60+)

Amazon is now offering the Xbox Wireless Controller in carbon black for $49 shipped. Regularly $60 at Amazon and currently on sale for $1 more at Microsoft, today’s offer is up to 18% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This is Microsoft’s latest-generation wireless gamepad with up to 40-hours of battery life per charge as well as “sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort.” The hybrid D-pad is complemented by a textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case as well as USB-C connectivity, the share button, and customized trigger mapping via the Xbox Accessories app. You’ll also find some of the other colorways starting from $59 (Reg. $65) and be sure to check out our launch coverage of the Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo models for more information. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While a perfect option for just about Xbox console or PC rig, there are more affordable ways to score a compatible controller, especially if it’s just for some couch co-op or for having an extra laying around. The PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X/S sells for around $30 on Amazon and carries stellar ratings from over 24,000 customers. It will keep you tethered to your system, but it is also a more affordable way to score an extra gamepad you can trust.

While we are taking Xbox, be sure to dive into our coverage of the new Designed for Xbox monitors with HDMI 2.1, our hands-on video review of the new Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game themed controllers, and the Nike x Space Jam Legacy sneakers. That’s on top of details for the recently re-launched Xbox Design Lab and new new Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight system.

Experience the modernized design of the Xbox Wireless Controller in Carbon Black, featuring sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort and effortless control during gameplay with battery usage up to 40 hours.

Stay on target with the hybrid D-pad, textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case. Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm audio headset jack.

Connect using the USB-C port for direct plug and play to console or PC. Support for AA batteries is included on the rear.

