After we took a hands-on look at Xbox x Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game controllers, Microsoft decided to team up with Nike for its next exclusive. This comes from “months” of collaborating between Warner Bros., Nike, and Xbox to unveil a limited-edition pair of Space Jam: A New Legacy sneakers. These feature Road Runner vs. Wile E. Coyote Nike LeBron 18 Low, as well as a matching controller that we haven’t seen before. Available exclusively through the Nike SNKRS app on July 15, this bundle is designed for fans of the infamous series. How did it come about, and what makes it special? Let’s take a closer look.

Microsoft x Nike x Warner Bros. brings us the Space Jam kicks that we never knew we needed

As someone who was born the same year that the original Space Jam came out and an avid follower of all things Looney Tunes back in the late ’90s and early ’00s, seeing these sneakers is a blast from the past in the best way possible. I’m stoked for the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy launch and loved the pairing that Microsoft and Warner Bros. did on the controllers last week. This time around, Nike is in the mix, and the mismatched Space Jam sneakers are a perfect pair with the wacky series.

Wile E. Coyote, Road Runner, and LeBron 18 Lows team up to deliver a unique design

These kicks are a pairing between Wile E. Coyote, Road Runner, and LeBron 18 Lows to bring about a uniquely chaotic design. The left shoe represents Wile E. Coyote featuring earth tones with a Nike logo that looks like the infamous explosives expert paired with ACME to set a trap for the Road Runner. However, the right shoe features Road Runner blue tones with some yellow and the Nike logo encased in dust clouds as the speedy bird narrowly escaped yet again.

Gamers will love the matching Xbox controller

The Xbox design team set out to tell a “deeper story” to bring the controller and sneakers together. It has elements from both shoes and is the “aftermath of a Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner encounter.” If you’re lucky enough to score a pair, then you’ll “be able to see up-close the chaotic scene with dust clouds of the Road Runner settling as he speeds across the controller and the many cobbled contraptions of Wile E Coyote’s foiled attempts. The controller seamlessly blends the relationship between the shoes and characters, completing the story while living up to the unique expression of the LeBron 18 Lows.” There’s also a textured grip, hybrid D-Pad (with the iconic ACME logo), and on the sides of the controller, you’ll find phrases from the iconic duo like “Yeeow!” and “Beep! Beep!”

Pricing and availability

Want to get your hands on these unique kicks and controller? Well, you’ll have to wait until July 15 at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET. The price is set at $220, and there are only a limited number of bundles available. Ready to dive into the game? Well, Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game is available starting today for Xbox Game Pass members, so go download it and enjoy the unique arcade-style title.

