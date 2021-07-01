FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nike x Space Jam: A New Legacy sneakers + Xbox controller launch July 15

-
NewsMicrosoftNike

After we took a hands-on look at Xbox x Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game controllers, Microsoft decided to team up with Nike for its next exclusive. This comes from “months” of collaborating between Warner Bros., Nike, and Xbox to unveil a limited-edition pair of Space Jam: A New Legacy sneakers. These feature Road Runner vs. Wile E. Coyote Nike LeBron 18 Low, as well as a matching controller that we haven’t seen before. Available exclusively through the Nike SNKRS app on July 15, this bundle is designed for fans of the infamous series. How did it come about, and what makes it special? Let’s take a closer look.

Microsoft x Nike x Warner Bros. brings us the Space Jam kicks that we never knew we needed

As someone who was born the same year that the original Space Jam came out and an avid follower of all things Looney Tunes back in the late ’90s and early ’00s, seeing these sneakers is a blast from the past in the best way possible. I’m stoked for the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy launch and loved the pairing that Microsoft and Warner Bros. did on the controllers last week. This time around, Nike is in the mix, and the mismatched Space Jam sneakers are a perfect pair with the wacky series.

Wile E. Coyote, Road Runner, and LeBron 18 Lows team up to deliver a unique design

These kicks are a pairing between Wile E. Coyote, Road Runner, and LeBron 18 Lows to bring about a uniquely chaotic design. The left shoe represents Wile E. Coyote featuring earth tones with a Nike logo that looks like the infamous explosives expert paired with ACME to set a trap for the Road Runner. However, the right shoe features Road Runner blue tones with some yellow and the Nike logo encased in dust clouds as the speedy bird narrowly escaped yet again.

Gamers will love the matching Xbox controller

The Xbox design team set out to tell a “deeper story” to bring the controller and sneakers together. It has elements from both shoes and is the “aftermath of a Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner encounter.” If you’re lucky enough to score a pair, then you’ll “be able to see up-close the chaotic scene with dust clouds of the Road Runner settling as he speeds across the controller and the many cobbled contraptions of Wile E Coyote’s foiled attempts. The controller seamlessly blends the relationship between the shoes and characters, completing the story while living up to the unique expression of the LeBron 18 Lows.” There’s also a textured grip, hybrid D-Pad (with the iconic ACME logo), and on the sides of the controller, you’ll find phrases from the iconic duo like “Yeeow!” and “Beep! Beep!”

Pricing and availability

Want to get your hands on these unique kicks and controller? Well, you’ll have to wait until July 15 at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET. The price is set at $220, and there are only a limited number of bundles available. Ready to dive into the game? Well, Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game is available starting today for Xbox Game Pass members, so go download it and enjoy the unique arcade-style title.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Microsoft

Nike

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

New Hori Gaming Neckset for PlayStation 5 has USB-C, an...
Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches soon with n...
July 2021 summer reading list: Romance novels, airplane...
[Update] LEGO announces eight BrickLink Designer Progra...
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go will update to Windows 11 t...
LEGO debuts upcoming 1,600-piece Pickup Truck with retr...
Check out all of LEGO’s new July 2021 sets: adidas Su...
LEGO debuts upcoming 1,900-piece Technic Ford F-150 Rap...
Show More Comments

Related

Review

Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game themed controllers [Video]

Learn More

Are you Looney for Nike’s new Space Jam “Hare Force 1” sneakers?

Learn More

E3 2021 Capcom show starts now! Resident Evil Village, Monster Hunter, Ace Attorney, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Purple iPhone 12 mini FREE, Apple TV 4K sees rare discount, AirPods Max hit 2021 low, more

Learn More

E3 2021 Xbox and Bethesda show: Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, more

Learn More
60% off

Nordstrom’s new markdowns offers Nike, adidas, Cole Haan, more from $15 shipped

from $15 Learn More

OtterBox intros new ‘industry-first’ Xbox controller batteries with hot swap power reserve

Learn More
Save $46

Bundle Amazon Music with 6-months of Disney+ from just $8

From $8 Learn More