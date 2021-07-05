FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

RYOBI’s combo kit with SUPERCHARGER, three batteries, and eight tools now $250 off, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering a selection of DIY power tools and accessories priced from $14 shipped. Our favorite is RYOBI’s 9-piece Combo Kit at $519. This is down from its normal $769 going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This kit includes more than enough to jumpstart your DIY setup, including three batteries, a standard charger, RYOBI’s SUPERCHARGER drill/driver, impact, reciprocating saw, circular saw, multi-tool, jigsaw, random orbital sander, LED light, and two tool bags. This gives you nearly every tool needed to tackle almost any DIY project, making it a fantastic buy for those of all skill levels. Rated 4.3/5 stars. There are dozens of other power tool, accessory, or combo kit discounts available at Home Depot today, so be sure to check out this landing page for more ways to save.

On the more budget-focused end of the spectrum, you’ve got BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX 4-tool Combo Kit. It comes in at $129 on Amazon, shaving hundreds off today’s lead deal for substantial savings. While you won’t get things like impact drivers, reciprocating/jig saws, or the 6-battery SUPERCHARGER, those on tighter budgets will be able to more readily pick this kit up and start woodworking or doing projects, which is a nice feature.

Further expand your DIY abilities with Makita’s 45-piece XPS Impact Bit Set. Right now, the kit can be picked up for a low of $19, which is 24% below its normal going rate, making now a great time to buy.

More on the RYOBI 9-piece Tool Kit:

Enter the RYOBI ONE+ 18V System with the PCK700KN Cordless 9-Piece Combo Kit with 3 Batteries, a Charger, and 2 Tool Bags. The PCK700KN features a 1/2 in. 2-Speed Drill/Driver, 1/4 in. Impact Driver, Reciprocating Saw, 6-1/2 in. Circular Saw, Multi-Tool, Jig Saw, 5 in. Random Orbit Sander, LED Light, (2) 1.5 Ah Batteries, (1) 4.0 Ah Battery, 18V 6-Port SUPERCHARGER, and 2 tool bags. Best of all, this kit is part of the RYOBI ONE+ 18V System of over 225 cordless tools that all work on the same battery platform.

