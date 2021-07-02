FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Makita’s durable 45-piece XPS Impact Bit Set strikes new low of $19 (Save 24%)

Amazon is offering the Makita XPS 45-piece Impact Bit Set (E-01650) for $18.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 24% off the typical rate, undercuts Home Depot’s sale price by $1, and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. If your garage or workshop is in need of a new bit set, this Makita offering is worth checking out. It’s said to “last up to 90x longer than standard impact bits,” helping ensure you have a long-term solution at your disposal. Having used a similar Makita set for years now, I have yet to have a bit become stripped or unusable unlike many of the other low-cost options I have around the house. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Don’t need all of the bits above? If not, DEWALT’s 18-piece Screwdriving Set is a viable alternative at $11 Prime shipped. Each bit is comprised of hardened steel and features an optimized design to bolster longevity. These bits are universal and can be used in all drills or drivers. Like the lead deal, you’ll get a storage case to make organization a cinch.

Keep the ball rolling when you cash in on this 2-pack of 15,000-lumen LED lights at $36. You can also snag this lightweight dolly for $27.50, shop the Sun Joe refurbished eBay sale for up to 30% off, and even bag Olympia’s 89-piece tool set at under $15 Prime shipped. For even more deals like these, peruse our home goods guide.

Makita XPS 45-piece Impact Bit Set features:

  • Bits last up to 90X longer than standard impact bits
  • Bits feature precision machined tips, pulse torsion rings, an optimized torsion zone, and unique steel, combine to deliver improved overall performance and bit life
  • Precision machined tips provide a superior full contact fit for improved holding power and longer life

