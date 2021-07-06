Still haven’t binged Demon Slayer? UNIQLO’s new tee collection might inspire you

Have you been keeping up with Demon Slayer? As one of the hottest anime this year to sweep the United States and beyond, it’s about time this cultural phenomenon got the merch it deserves. Thankfully, UNIQLO is stepping up to bat with a new collection of Demon Slayer merch based on the popular anime adaptation. This 16-piece UT collection is packed with fresh styles and gorgeous artwork from the series. But what else would we expect from the iconic streetwear brand? Head below for more on UNIQLO’s new Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba UT collection.

UNIQLO drops new Demon Slayer UT collection

Firstly, let’s take a quick survey of the entire collection. While this isn’t UNIQLO’s first encounter with the series, these tees will be focusing primarily on the anime rather than the manga. And if you’ve been since the print days, you can shop the entire collection right here. But, after Netflix began streaming the anime in 2020, the series has taken English-speaker audiences by storm. You’ll find styles for all shapes, sizes, and ages below, so let’s take a closer look at some of our favorites.

The men’s collection includes six shirts, ranging from major multicolor graphics to simple pocket covers, headlined by a black tee featuring what appears to be a photograph of protagonist Tanjiro, “taped” onto the shirt with green and black checkerboard, mirroring his iconic haori. Of course, fans of brighter patterns can find all sorts of styles in this section as well. One of my personal favorites is the plain white tees featuring a rainbow of character designs in tight, multicolored slivers.

There’s also a sizeable selection for women and children, with fan-favorite Nezuko taking the spotlight. Bearing her bamboo muzzle, the young girl receives an affectionate portrait adorned in pink geometric patterns. This, and all of the adult shirts, will become available at the official release on August 30. Pricing starts at $10 for children’s and $10 for the adult tees.

9to5Toys’ take:

If we’re going to see a sweep of Demon Slayer merch this summer, there are few better places to snag yours from than UNIQLO. The brand brought out the pure summer sweetness of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and has handled past collaborations just as confidently. Even though I’m probably one of a handful of anime fans yet to give the series a watch, the styles in this collection are modern, wearable, and undeniably chic. Fans of the show can shop the whole collection here ahead of its release, then head over to see what Zavvi is cooking up with its latest anime-inspired streetwear.

