Get this highly-rated junk cleaner for Mac with lifetime updates for just $10 (Reg. $29)

When you buy a new Mac, everything runs smoothly. But over time, hidden junk starts piling up on your hard drive. BuhoCleaner for Mac is the fastest way to take out the trash. You can get a lifetime Family subscription today for just $9.99 (Reg. $29) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

Like weeds in your lawn, unwanted data just naturally collect on your hard drive over time. Even if you have the mental discipline to move stuff out of your downloads folder, every app has a cache loaded with previews. With BuhoCleaner for Mac, you can clean out all your caches with a couple of clicks. It even has a specialized Xcode cache cleaner for developers.

If you need to free up more space, you can use BuhoCleaner for Mac to find and delete big files and duplicates. You can also uninstall apps that you no longer use. Optimized for Big Sur and Apple M1, this super-fast utility can even free up your RAM. For instance, you can use BuhoCleaner to remove startup and login items, and monitor memory usage in the menu bar. 

Rated at 5 stars on MacUpdate and Product Hunt, BuhoCleaner is a must-have maintenance app for any Mac owner. With this deal, you can get lifetime access on the Family plan (3 devices) for just $9.99 — that is 66% off full price.

If you prefer, you can get the single Mac plan for $4.99 (Reg. $19) or the Business plan (10 Macs) for just $19.99 (Reg. $59).

