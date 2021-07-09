Clip Spigen’s Valentinus AirTags Case onto your keychain at $15 (Save 25%)

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Valentinus AirTags Keychain Case for $14.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $20, today’s offer marks only the second discount to date and matches our previous mention for the all-time low at 25% off. Rocking an imitation leather build, this case provides an affordable alternative to Apple’s pricy in-house cases for your new AirTags. Alongside the streamlined design, there’s an integrated keychain clip for hooking onto your keys, backpack, and anywhere else that could use some newfound item-tracking functionality. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 125 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Having already made our list of the best AirTags cases, Spigen’s offerings are joined by plenty of other styles right here. While these were already some of the most affordable offerings out there before the discount, the added savings make these a no-brainer for holding out until some more premium models launch later in the year or just if you don’t need that high-end of a case.

But if a leather offering is calling your name, Nomad’s new AirTag Loop is certainly worth a look. We just went hands-on with the brand’s latest accessories, highlighting how premium the Horween leather build is despite costing less than Apple’s official alternatives. So be sure to get all of the details in our latest Tested with 9to5Toys.

Made of a durable layer of pleather and finely knitted to closure

Secure button closure with cutouts to show off the AirTags

Comes with a carabiner for easy attachment anywhere

Slim and sleek design to keep things bulk-free

Designed to stay compatible with the AirTags bluetooth tracker.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!