Sennheiser’s leather-wrapped Momentum 3 ANC headphones fall to new low at $269 (Save 33%)

Amazon currently offers the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $274.28 shipped in white. Score the black colorway for even less at $269.01. Normally fetching $400, like you’ll still pay at Best Buy, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings in order to mark a new all-time low that’s $11 under the previous discount. Sennheiser’s Momentum 3 headphones are some of the more premium cans on the market, sporting the brand’s signature audio quality alongside a leather-wrapped form-factor. Throw in active noise cancelling to block out ambient sound, as well as 17-hours of playback per charge, and you’re looking at a capable set of headphones that are just as functional as they are stylish. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over over 1,000 customers. Head below the fold for more.

The more luxurious design on the Sennheiser cans above might not be for everyone, so going with a more affordable option will let you save even more cash. A solid alternative falls to the Tribit 32dB Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, which enter with a $48 price tag that well undercuts the featured deal in order to deliver a similar distraction-free listening experience. Just don’t expect the same audio fidelity or build quality found on the featured pair of cans.

An even more premium way to enjoy your favorite tunes and block out the world around you is with Apple’s AirPods Max, which are also still on sale. Following a $71 discount at Amazon, we’re seeing an all-time low price that makes the unmatched listening experience the most affordable it has ever been.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Headphones features:

The New MOMENTUM Wireless delivers a superior listening experience like no other. Reproducing the balanced depth and precision of a studio recording, these headphones separate each frequency, so you hear the bass, mid-range and treble together in perfect harmony. Which means you’ll feel everything from the heart-thumping bass of your daily commute to the soothing rhythm of your favorite memories.

