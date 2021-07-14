Home Depot takes up to 33% off Kwikset HomeKit smart locks and more, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is discounting a selection of smart locks headlined by the Kwikset Premis Touchscreen model with bundled handleset at $210.54. Shipping is free across the board, with no-cost curbside pickup available in most instances. Normally you’d pay $135 for the smart lock by itself right now, with the added Avalon Handleset and Tustin Door Lever adding another $180 in value to the total. That saves you 33% and marks the best price we’ve seen this year. Kwikset’s Premis smart lock expands your HomeKit setup with a Bluetooth design and integrated touchscreen display. So whether you’re looking to rely on Siri, your smartphone, or using a passcode, this offering will make it easy to ditch keys from your everyday carry. This package also includes the added handleset for completely refreshing the front door. Rated 4/5 stars from 945 customers. Head below for more.

If the featured smart lock just isn’t going to be the right style for your front door, or you’re in the market for something entirely different, be sure to swing by the rest of today’s sale for even more ways to save. With upwards of 33% in savings to be had here, now is a great time to bring a new Siri, Alexa, or Assistant-enabled lock into the mix alongside some new hardware.

Otherwise, our smart home guide is the place to check for other price cuts on gear for upgrading your setup without having to pay full price. We’re now halfway through the work week, and notable offers on Anker eufy HomeKit camera systems have been joined by RGB lamps and more.

Kwikset Premis HomeKit Smart Lock features:

Premis is a touchscreen smart lock that works with Apple HomeKit. It is a one-touch locking motorized deadbolt. You can enter your home with the convenience of keyless entry using Siri voice commands, the Premis App, or with your personalized code. It features patented SecureScreen technology to prevent code detection from fingerprints on the touchscreen. Premis is easy to install, program and use, and operates on 4 AA batteries.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!