Review: Black Widow is now in theaters, but is the LEGO Taskmaster’s Ambush set worth it?

Last fall, the LEGO Group released one of its usually Comic-Con exclusive sets to the general public, with the limited-edition Black Widow Taskmaster’s Ambush set arriving as a unique creation from the film. Now that the latest addition to the MCU has finally landed in theaters, we’re circling back on the set to see if it’s worth adding to your collection.

Hands-on with the LEGO Taskmaster’s Ambush set

With Comic-Con right around the corner and the most recent installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe just landing on the big screen, we’re returning to one of last year’s more unique creations to see if it’s worth adding to your collection.

As one of two LEGO sets themed specifically around Black Widow, the Taskmaster’s Ambush arrived last October with an SDCC-exclusive seal that made it an eye-catching set for builders to get their hands on. After selling out almost immediately, it’s been increasing in price over the past several months on the second-hand market. So should you actually buy it? Let’s start by seeing what you’re getting if you decide to.

Clocking in at 230 pieces, the set mainly assembles a six-wheeled tank driven by Taskmaster in the film. It’s not the most accurate recreation of what’s shown on the big screen, but it does do a pretty good job at bringing the vehicle into brick-built form. It also has a pretty unique build that gives the wheels some pretty cool functionality of adapting to their terrain. It’s rare to see any kind of suspension system in a LEGO build of this size, so this SDCC set is certainly delivering more than just some special packaging.

Then there’s also a base plate that the tank rests on, adding some rubble into the mix to achieve a more dynamic display piece. It’s not the most detailed build but wraps everything together into a nice set that looks quite good up on display.

The biggest draw of the set for me, and I am sure many other Marvel fans, will be that Taskmaster’s Ambush is the only LEGO set that includes the Red Guardian. The character made his MCU debut in Black Widow and fittingly makes his LEGO premiere in this limited-edition set, complete with exclusive printing.

There are two other minifigures included who are equally as interesting but not quite as rare as the Soviet Union’s super-soldier. First up is Black Widow herself, who comes rocking her white suit from the film and enters with a unique design that’s only found in this set. The printing is pretty solid, with a design that carries over from the body down to the legs for a lot more detail than you’d expect from a normal figure.

Lastly, there’s the Taskmaster herself, who has the same design as found in Black Widow’s Helicopter Chase, the only other set the character has appeared in. Still, that makes the character pretty uncommon in the LEGO MCU catalog and rounds out the package with some nice printing on her head and torso.

Should you buy it?

Much like with last year’s Star Wars Bespin Duel set, the question of whether or not you should buy the LEGO Taskmaster’s Ambush set is a little less straightforward here. If you can find the build at its original list price of $39.99, it’s an absolute steal, and you shouldn’t hesitate to pick this one up.







Sadly, the odds of that are pretty low, as right now, you’ll pay around two times that launch price to bring the kit to your collection. But let’s say that you were considering it? Is it worth it? That depends. The LEGO Taskmaster’s Ambush certainly isn’t going to be winning any awards for best value at its current pricing but does arrive with some pretty impressive minifigures. I’m a huge fan of the build overall, and after keeping it sealed since launch, I’m excited to finally have gotten a chance to assemble this one. So I’d say go for it. But there’s plenty of kits that offer a way better value out there, especially with the Infinity Saga sets on the horizon.

9to5Toys’ Take:

At the end of the day, Taskmaster’s Ambush is a limited-edition SDCC set from LEGO, and its current pricing really shows that. But on the flip side, those looking to bring the Red Guardian to their minifigure collection in any capacity won’t want to miss out on this one.

It also proves that a LEGO set doesn’t actually have to be accurate to deliver an exciting build. There’s plenty to like about this one, and if you can find a good deal on one by shopping the second-hand market, I would absolutely recommend picking it up if your wallet can handle not paying retail.

Buy LEGO Taskmaster’s Ambush from Amazon or eBay

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!