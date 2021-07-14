LEGO UCS Republic Gunship to be officially announced tomorrow

At long last, the wait will soon be over for LEGO fans as the highly-anticipated UCS Republic Gunship will finally be unveiled in its full glory tomorrow. Many have been wondering when the Republic Gunship release date would finally arrive, and now it has finally around he corner. Head below for all of the details on catching the launch event and for a rundown of what we know so far.

LEGO UCS Republic Gunship to finally be showcased tomorrow

After launching a fan vote for Star Wars builders to device the next UCS creation all the way back in January 2020, the LEGO Group announced in February of the same year that the winner was none than the UCS Republic Gunship. Now after over a year and a half, we’re getting an official look as the collectors kit. Earlier this morning, those who voted for the Republic Gunship in the fan poll received an email noting the official launch.

Tomorrow, July 15, the LEGO Group will officially unveil the set via a livestream on its YouTube channel. Things will kick off at 9 a.m. EST and feature LEGO Star Wars set designers Jens Kronvold Frederiksen and Hans Burkhard Schlömer who will walk us through the massive creation. Of course, we’ll also be sharing a detailed report of the set once it goes live tomorrow, too. So stay tuned and be sure to check back in with us tomorrow morning.

While we haven’t confirmed with the LEGO Group, odds are high that the UCS Republic Gunship will be joining the rest of the Star Wars summer wave on August 1 as its official release date. That would be open the possibility of the set going live early for VIP members sometime this week, as well. With two weeks after tomorrow being the official launch, it’s quite possible that tomorrow sees the pre-sale begin, though that’s just based on what we’ve seen with previous UCS Star Wars sets.

In the meantime, go check out our previous coverage on what to expect from the creation. We already know quite a bit about the set, including that it’ll sell for $350.

In what seems like the longest we’ve had to wait for a LEGO set’s release from first being announced until getting an actual look at the final model, the delay is finally over for the UCS Republic Gunship. Well, almost. While we’ll still have to wait yet another day, Star Wars fans and LEGO enthusiasts alike are certainly in for a treat on the latest model from a galaxy far far, away.

