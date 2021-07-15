FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 12/Pro Cases starting at $8, more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesESR
Save 50% From $3

ESR’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Air Armor iPhone 12/Pro Case for $11.89. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $14, you’re looking at the second-best discount to date while scoring the lowest price of the year. Or if you’d rather go with the clear version, it is marked down to $8.49. Regardless of which you go with, this case protects your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro with a soft TPU bumper alongside either a matte or clear design depending on which style you opt for in order to protect your device from drops and other potential damage. There’s also a raised lip around the front that keeps your phone’s screen safe when resting on tables. Over 10,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

This Military-Grade Tested air armor series for iPhone 12 case /iPhone 12 pro case 6.1-inch has Air-Guard corners to protect your iPhone from drops & impacts. The hard back, flexible frame, and shock absorbing corners provides great protection for your 6.1” iPhone 12/iPhone 12 pro. 

The anti-yellowing crystal hard back holds up to daily wear-and-tear, keeping your 6.1”iPhone 12 case /iPhone 12 pro case looking its best. The raised screen bezel and ESR’s exclusive lens frame design help protect your screen and camera from scratches. Thin enough to charge wirelessly with your case on.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

ESR

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Greenworks 40V 21-inch Self Propelled Electric Mower dr...
Upgrade your home theater with a budget-focused full-mo...
Save up to 24% on meross HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant ...
Amazon 1-day purifier sale cleans your home’s air...
Chemical Guys car cleaning Amazon sale from $5.50: Kits...
Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 speaker drops to $80 just in...
mophie’s 1-day sitewide sale takes 25% off new Ma...
Nokia’s latest unlocked Android smartphone are no...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 82%

Smartphone Accessories: MFi Lightning Cable 2-pack $13 (Save 35%), more

From $2 Learn More
67% off

Smartphone Accessories: Bitty Boomers Baby Yoda Bluetooth Speaker $18, more

From $4 Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories Native Union USB-C Cable $14 (Save 30%), more

From $6 Learn More
60% off

Athleta Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 60% off hundreds of styles from $5: Skorts, joggers, more

from $5 Learn More
71% off

Up to 71% off camping essentials: Energizer LED Camping Lantern $15 + more from $7.50

$7.50+ Learn More
Save $94

Greenworks 40V 21-inch Self Propelled Electric Mower drops to $436 (Save $94), more

from $341 Learn More

New Nintendo Switch OLED model pre-orders start today, here’s everything you need to know

Pre-orders Learn More
Reg. $20+

Upgrade your home theater with a budget-focused full-motion TV wall mount at just $10

$10 Learn More