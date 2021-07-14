Belkin’s new MagSafe Chargers have dropped to Amazon all-time lows starting at $25

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand for $29.99 shipped. Normally fetching $35, today’s offer amounts to $5 in savings, but more notable is the very first discount we’ve seen to date. After being launched earlier this spring, Belkin’s lineup of MagSafe-compatible chargers arrived to deliver some more affordable alternatives to Apple’s in-house solution. This entry into the Belkin lineup delivers much of the same magnetic wireless charging you’d expect, with an upright stand design that allows you to keep an eye on your iPhone 12 while it refuels. It will only dish out 7.5W of power though, compared to Apple’s official MagSafe charger which handles the full 15W speeds. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can find another Belkin charger down below from $25.

Also on sale, Amazon offers the Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charger for $24.99. Normally fetching $30, you’re looking at only the second ever discount on Belkin’s new accessory, with today’s offer taking $5 off in order to match the all-time low. Score the model with a bundled 20W charger for $35, down from $40.

Delivering much of the same magnetic wireless charging features as the lead deal, this one arrives with a design that’s more in-line with Apple’s official MagSafe charger. Alongside a 6-foot charging cable, it’ll snap right onto the back of your iPhone 12 to deliver the same 7.5W speeds noted above. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can get some additional insight in our launch coverage.

Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand features:

Magnets are changing the charging game. Give your iPhone 12 device a faster, more efficient, and more secure charge when you snap it onto a charger with perfect alignment every time. No need to interrupt your streaming or scrolling while it charges in portrait or landscape. Simplify charging your iPhone 12 with perfect magnetic alignment and secure attachment.

