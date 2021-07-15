mophie’s 1-day sitewide sale takes 25% off new MagSafe power bank, chargers, more

Zagg has kicked off a new 1-day sitewide flash sale event that’s taking 25% off all of its mophie chargers and iPhone accessories with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the new Snap+ Juice Pack Mini MagSafe Power Bank at $37.46. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at the very first notable discount we’ve tracked and a new all-time low. Having just launched earlier this spring, mophie’s Snap+ lineup delivers MagSafe charging accessories, like its Juice Pack Mini power bank. Magnetically snapping right onto the back of your iPhone 12, it delivers the same 5W of power you’ll find on Apple’s own battery pack that just launched. Other notable features here include a full charge for iPhone 12/Pro users, USB-C charging input, and a fabric design. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Another entry in the Snap+ ecosystem is included in the sale, with the new MagSafe Wireless Stand dropping to $44.96. On sale for the first time, today’s offer saves you $15 and delivers a new low. This charging stand arrives with the same MagSafe functionality noted above, but manages to step up to a 15W output in order to match Apple’s in-house corded charger.

Other top mophie summer sale deals:

After you’ve shopped all of the discounts in the sale right here, be sure to go check out the other iPhone accessories that are seeing notable discounts. Arriving at new all-time lows, Belkin’s recently-released MagSafe Chargers are on sale from $25 alongside everything else here. But then to keep your desk nice and organized, go check out our Tested with 9to5Toys review on this cable wrangler.

Snap+ Juice Pack Mini MagSafe Power Bank features:

Giving your phone a boost of power is now easier than ever! Just attach the snap+ juice pack mini to your phone and you’re ready to outlast the day. The snap+ juice pack mini works with the iPhone 12 series phone. You can also use the included snap adapter with other Qi-enabled smartphones to get the same, convenient charging experience. The magnetic array ensures you get a perfect charge every time.

