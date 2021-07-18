FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade your laptop with this portable second display for $250 (Reg. $299)

-
Reg. $299 $250

Tired of squinting at your laptop screen? The Ofiyaa Portable Dual Screen Display attaches to the side of your computer to expand your digital workspace. This useful accessory is now just $249.99 (Reg. $299) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

Many of us have desktop setups with two or three screens. The additional real estate allows you to multitask easily and see a live preview of your work. Of course, you can’t take a normal monitor around in your laptop bag. But the Ofiyaa Display is just 1.5 inches thick, and it weighs less than three pounds. 

Perfect for any laptop between 13 and 16 inches, the display offers full 1080p HD resolution and 220 CD/㎡ brightness thanks to LED technology. This means the picture is crisp even in bright sunlight, and you can easily adjust the brightness and color.

To use the Ofiyaa with your computer, you simply place the provided bracket over the top frame of your laptop. You can then adjust the angle of the Ofiyaa display through 220 degrees. The display connects via HDMI or USB Type-C. There are multiple display modes to choose from, and it works seamlessly with Windows, Mac, and Linux.

You can even use the Ofiyaa display with mobile devices, including Android phones and tablets, and Nintendo Switch. Order today for just $249.99 to get this portable display with dual USB and HDMI cables, worth $299.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Ubiquiti prepares upcoming UniFi Dream Machine Pro SE w...
Take up to 52% off JBL’s LIVE 650 ANC wireless he...
Epson Home Cinema 1080p projector sees new Amazon low a...
Upgrade your workshop or garage with 20,000-lumens of l...
Save $750 on Microsoft’s 13.5-inch Surface Book 2...
Upgrade your smart home with a 3-way Wi-Fi smart switch...
Quick swap mags for your Xbox controller: Otterbox Powe...
Want shirtless Jeff Goldblum on your feet? Reebok Juras...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon low

Lenovo’s fold-flat aluminum laptop stand fits in a backpack: $20 (Amazon low, 20% off)

$20 Learn More

WORX $62 electric string trimmer ditches gas + oil for yard chores, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Razer E3 2021: ‘World’s most powerful’ RTX 3080 14-inch laptop, 130W USB-C GaN charger, more

Learn More
40% off

Save 40% and prop up your phone with this adjustable stand at under $5.50 on Amazon

Under $5.50 Learn More

Segway eMoped travels over 50 miles on a single charge within $1 of low, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: M1 MacBook Air $100 off, 24-inch M1 iMac hits Amazon lows, Apple Watch Series 6 up to $100 off, more

Learn More

Ubiquiti prepares upcoming UniFi Dream Machine Pro SE with 2.5Gb Ethernet, PoE, more

Learn More
Save $103

Take up to 52% off JBL’s LIVE 650 ANC wireless headphones at low of $96.50

$96.50 Learn More