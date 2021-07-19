Today’s best game deals: Mass Effect Legendary $45, Persona 5 Strikers $35, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Mass Effect Legendary Edition on PlayStation and Xbox for $44.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy with an included SteelBook Case. Regularly $60, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. The Mass Effect franchise may have had some missteps in the last couple years, but there’s no denying how beloved the original trilogy is and here’s your chance to score all three titles for your modern-generation system. This package includes remastered, 4K HD versions of Mass Effect 1 – 3 as well as over 40 single-player DLC packs including “promo weapons, armors, and packs.” And there are plenty more notable game deals below including Persona 5 Royal, Persona 5 Strikers, Immortals Fenyx Rising, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Sonic Mania Double Pack, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Persona 5 Royal $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Persona 5 Strikers $35 (Reg. $60)
- Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster $35 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Mania Double Pack $25 (Reg. $40)
- w/ Team Sonic Racing
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Matched at Best Buy
- Judgment $25 (Reg. $40)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox $20 (Reg. $50)
- HITMAN 2 Xbox $12 (Reg. $30+)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Xbox $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Warner Bros. digital Xbox game sale up to 80% off
- EARTHLOCK eShop $6 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- PSN Planet of the Discounts digital game sale up to 75% off
- MLB The Show 21 $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Switch $24 (Reg. $60)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz $11 (Reg. $30)
- Trials of Mana PS4 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Dishonored 2 + Shadow of the Tomb Raider $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Just Cause 4 + Rage 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Kingdom Hearts III from $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 $40 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox $9 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man 11 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man X Legacy Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man X Legacy 1+2 Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox Family Time Sale up to 80% off
- A Knight’s Quest eShop $5 (Reg. $25)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Bravely Default II $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Remastered PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- XCOM 2 Collection PSN $20 (Reg. $100)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $46 (Reg. $60)
- Shadow of the Colossus PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Biomutant $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $46 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village PS5 $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- New E3 2021 footage right here
- Mario Golf: Super Rush pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Ghostrunner PlayStation 5 pre-order $30
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
