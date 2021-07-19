FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Mass Effect Legendary $45, Persona 5 Strikers $35, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Mass Effect Legendary Edition on PlayStation and Xbox for $44.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy with an included SteelBook Case. Regularly $60, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. The Mass Effect franchise may have had some missteps in the last couple years, but there’s no denying how beloved the original trilogy is and here’s your chance to score all three titles for your modern-generation system. This package includes remastered, 4K HD versions of Mass Effect 1 – 3 as well as over 40 single-player DLC packs including “promo weapons, armors, and packs.” And there are plenty more notable game deals below including Persona 5 Royal, Persona 5 Strikers, Immortals Fenyx Rising, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Sonic Mania Double Pack, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and much more.

Apex Legends Thrillseekers event intros new Arenas map, weekly rewards, more

Monopoly Animal Crossing edition pre-orders now live

Following Switch OLED release, A Plague Tale: Innocence launches + Requiem coming 2022

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches soon with new story chapter, but it’s going to cost you

Looks like Sony just purchased Bluepoint Games to fuel your Metal Gear Solid remake dreams

Madden NFL 22 launches August 20 with all-new Dynamic Gameplay features, more

Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more

