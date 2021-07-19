Take $90 off HP’s 11-inch touchscreen Chromebook at new low of $179

Amazon is offering the HP 11-inch Touchscreen Chromebook 2GHz/4GB/32GB for $179 shipped. This has been steadily fluctuating between $270 and where we last tracked it at $229, with today’s stark 33% dive marking a new all-time low. Centered on its 11.6-inch HD touchscreen, this compact Chromebook is perfect for students. It packs an octa-core processor for speeds up to 2GHz, with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of flash storage. Although, with the Chrome OS, that can be amplified up to 100GB of cloud storage through Google Drive. Plus, you’ll get full integration with all the other popular Chrome programs and thousands of apps on the Google Play store. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 800 customers.

To keep your Chromebook and peripherals safe for travel or touting between classes, we’d recommend picking up this highly-rated laptop sleeve at $13. It uses four layers of foam and cushy lining for shockproofing, as well as preventing scratches and dings. The canvas exterior is also water-repellant, plus there’s a convenient little pouch on the side for charging cables and accessories. Rated 4.8/5 stars from other 15,000 satisfied customers.

Though if the touchscreen isn’t a must, Samsung’s 15-inch Chromebook 4+ is currently down to $239. With a 1080p display and built-in Google Assistant packed into the “military-grade” build, there’s a lot to admire about this powerful little notebook. Plus, there are even more deals tucked away in our Chromebook guide starting at just $129, so it’s a great place to check for getting back to school on a budget.

HP 11-inch touchscreen Chromebook features:

This Indigo Blue HP Chromebook 11a Laptop is light and durable, so you can work or play on the go. It travels well and has a long battery life, letting you stay connected without having to search for an outlet. Switch between using this laptop for gaming, connecting with friends, and getting your schoolwork done with the powerful MediaTek mobile processor, full-size keyboard, and 11-inch display. Also, Google Chrome and Android apps are all seamlessly integrated on Google’s easy-to-use OS. And once you’ve gotten into your workflow, enjoy the anti-glare, 11-inch laptop touchscreen with 178 degrees of wide-viewing angles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!