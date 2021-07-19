Achieve Wi-Fi 6 speeds up to 5.4Gb/s with TP-Link’s Archer AX73 router for $175

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Archer AX73 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $174.99 shipped. This is only one of a handful of dips we’ve tracked below the $200 starting line, and the best price we’ve seen since Prime Day. As one of TP-Link’s latest Wi-Fi 6 models, the Archer AX73 packs some impressive dual-band speeds up to 5,400Mb/s. That’s more than plenty for 4K/8K streaming or online gaming, with plenty of coverage across six beamforming antennas. And for wired connection, you can make use of the four Gigabit Ethernet ports on the back, as well as a USB 3 output. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 300 customers, largely agreeing with the findings from our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you can get away with a little less firepower, you can cut our lead deal nearly in half by opting for TP-Link’s AX1800 router at $90. While the speed is reduced to 1.8Gb/s here, this is still a great way to add Wi-Fi 6 capabilities to your home for faster streaming, surfing, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,100 customers.

Speaking of gaming, did you see the roundup of Razer peripherals we found starting at $30? Everything you need for your battlestation from the Blackwidow V3 mechanical keyboard to gaming mice, and more is up to 29% off, making now a great time to refresh some of your old gear.

TP-Link Archer AX73 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

Up to 5400 Mbps WiFi for faster browsing, streaming, gaming and downloading, all at the same time. Equipped with 4T4R and HE160 technologies on the 5 GHz band to enable max 4.8 Gbps ultra-fast connections. Supports MU-MIMO and OFDMA to reduce congestion and 4X the average throughput. Enjoy stable WiFi connections, even in the kitchen and bedroom. High-Power FEM, 6× Antennas, Beamforming, and 4T4R structures combine to adapt WiFi coverage to perfectly fit your home and concentrate signal strength towards your device.

