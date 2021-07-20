FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dick’s Sporting Goods offers up to 70% off Nike, adidas, Callaway, ASICS, more

70% off from $20

Dick’s Sporting Goods Summer Clearance Event takes up to 70% off original rates. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on Nike, adidas, Brooks, Under Armour, New Balance, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $65 or more. A standout from this sale is the Nike Joyride Run Flyknit Running Shoes that are currently marked down from $108. To compare, these shoes are regularly priced at $180. This style is available in an array of fun color options and the tiny foam beads conform to each step to help give you cushioning. They also have a low-cut and sock-like fit for added comfort and it makes it a breeze when heading out the door because you can slip them right on. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

