Smartphone Accessories: MagSafe Dashboard Car Mount $22 (Save 35%), more

Alkoxy direct (100% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its MagSafe Car Mount for $22.49 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $34, you’re looking at 35% in savings as today’s offer delivers one of the first notable price cuts and a new all-time low. This dashboard car mount arrives with a suction cup base and adjustable arm for getting things in the perfect viewing position. Though the most exciting aspect has to be the MagSafe mount on the end, which allows you to snap on an iPhone 12 series handset while providing 7.5W charging speeds. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
The car charger mount delivers safe and fast 7.5W wireless charging for iPhone 12 Serie. Even if you have a long ride you can also use GPS navigation without draining the battery. Supports PD+QC 3.0 and 15W/ 10W/ 7.5W/ 5W output fast wireless charging.
The car charger mount combines wireless charging technology with a powerful magnet, the built-in magnetic ring keeps the mount precisely aligned with the phone for faster charging. Official Magsafe case or Alkoxy magnetic case recommended.
