FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

All-new Cricut Roll Holder makes crafting simple at a low of $30 (Reg. $50)

-
AmazonCricut
Reg. $50 $30

Amazon is offering the Cricut Roll Holder for $29.99 shipped. Down from $50, today’s deal marks the first major price drop that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Designed to work with Cricut’s latest Maker 3 or Explore 3, the Roll Holder is designed to, well, hold rolls of paper or vinyl. The latest cutting machines from Cricut now support up to 12-foot cuts thanks to the new Smart Materials that are now available. You can simply set a roll of material, which comes in lengths up to 75 feet long, in the holder and let the machine pull in however much it needs. Rated 4/5 stars from early reviews, and you’ll be able to take a closer look at Cricut’s latest machines in our hands-on review.

Do you already have the Roll Holder? If so, then you’ll want to consider picking up this vinyl roll organizer. It can hold 20 total rolls up to 2.36 inches in diameter, which can be used even for Cricut’s Smart Materials as they get smaller. The roll holder is just $15 when you clip the on-page coupon.

If you don’t need Cricut’s latest and greatest, the Explore Air 2 is a great alternative. With the ability to cut over 100 materials, it’ll be a great starting point for your precision crafting career. Right now, Amazon’s #1 best-selling cutter is down to $169, which marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked historically.

More on the Cricut Roll Holder:

  • Keeps rolled material aligned, for clean, precise cuts
  • Built-in trimmer ensures a straight edge every time
  • Fits rolls of Cricut Smart Materials from 4–75 ft (3–22.8 m)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Cricut

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Add Bluetooth to your car with this receiver that charg...
Upgrade your gaming setup with HyperX’s Pulsefire...
Frayed cables are no match for Sugru’s moldable glue ...
Bosch, DEWALT, and more bit sets fall as low as $14 (Up...
Air fry-ready 6-qt. Instant Pot Duo Crisp multi-cooker ...
Desks from $25? Yep, and Amazon’s foldable offeri...
Load up on Tide laundry detergent at more than 25% off:...
Save up to 35% on meross 2- and 3-outlet outdoor HomeKi...
Show More Comments

Related

Cricut Maker 3 review: New Smart Materials make crafting faster + easier than ever before

Learn More
Reg. $199

Cricut Explore Air 2 pairs wirelessly with an iPad for at-home crafting: $169 (Low, Reg. $199)

$169 Learn More

Cricut BrightPad + BrightPad Go illuminate your craft projects like never before, coming June 27

Learn More

Anda Seat T-Pro 2 review: A great chair for work and play with one minor catch

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: M1 iMac up to $130 off, Apple TV Siri Remote $50, Google Pixel 4 hits $399, more

Learn More
Save 48%

Lamicall’s #1 best-selling bike phone holder plunges 48% to new low at $8.33, more

$8.33 Learn More
56% off

Add Bluetooth to your car with this receiver that charges via USB-C for $7.50 (56% off)

$7.50 Learn More
Reg. $35+

Upgrade your gaming setup with HyperX’s Pulsefire FPS Pro Mouse at a low of $25

$25 Learn More