All-new Cricut Roll Holder makes crafting simple at a low of $30 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the Cricut Roll Holder for $29.99 shipped. Down from $50, today’s deal marks the first major price drop that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Designed to work with Cricut’s latest Maker 3 or Explore 3, the Roll Holder is designed to, well, hold rolls of paper or vinyl. The latest cutting machines from Cricut now support up to 12-foot cuts thanks to the new Smart Materials that are now available. You can simply set a roll of material, which comes in lengths up to 75 feet long, in the holder and let the machine pull in however much it needs. Rated 4/5 stars from early reviews, and you’ll be able to take a closer look at Cricut’s latest machines in our hands-on review.

Do you already have the Roll Holder? If so, then you’ll want to consider picking up this vinyl roll organizer. It can hold 20 total rolls up to 2.36 inches in diameter, which can be used even for Cricut’s Smart Materials as they get smaller. The roll holder is just $15 when you clip the on-page coupon.

If you don’t need Cricut’s latest and greatest, the Explore Air 2 is a great alternative. With the ability to cut over 100 materials, it’ll be a great starting point for your precision crafting career. Right now, Amazon’s #1 best-selling cutter is down to $169, which marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked historically.

More on the Cricut Roll Holder:

Keeps rolled material aligned, for clean, precise cuts

Built-in trimmer ensures a straight edge every time

Fits rolls of Cricut Smart Materials from 4–75 ft (3–22.8 m)

