Relive The Mandalorian with this Darksaber table lamp at a low of $35 shipped

Zavvi is currently offering the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Darksaber Table Lamp for $34.99 with free shipping when you use the code SWLAMP at checkout. For comparison, both Amazon and Target have it listed for $50 and today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked. Standing nearly two feet tall, this table lamp is made to resemble Moff Gideon’s Darksaber from The Mandalorian. You’ll find that it’s powered by USB and utilizes LEDs so you can plug it into a computer or any other USB port for quick and easy setup. There’s an on/off/dimmer switch as well to dial it in for any ambiance. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

While it offers a completely different aesthetic, you could instead opt for the Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Plush Shade Table Lamp. It’s available for under $28 on Amazon, which leaves some cash in your pocket over today’s lead deal. It’s not USB-powered and you’ll need to supply a bulb for it to work, but it could fit into your decor better in the end, and that’s really what matters. Plus, The Child. Enough said.

If you don’t have power near where you’d want to place either lamp, check out Anker’s latest sale. The headlining deal is the company’s PowerExtend USB Surge Protector at $22. It not only delivers six AC outlets, but also three USB ports, making it a great addition to either lamp above.

Standing almost 2 feet tall, this Star Wars Darksaber Table Lamp is modeled after the lightsaber we see in Moff Gideon's clutches in Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Using energy-efficient long-lasting LED light and USB-power, this lamp looks great plugged into your computer and displayed on your desk.

